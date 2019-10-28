The best Leesa mattress discounts and deals before Black Friday

Look no further for the best Leesa mattress deals. We’ve searched through hundreds of Leesa mattress discount codes, and curated the very best offers here on this page – so you can be sure you’re seeing the cheapest Leesa mattress prices available anywhere.

We think Leesa mattresses are so good that we've included them in our best mattress guide. And, happily, you don’t even have to wait for a Leesa mattress Black Friday deal at the end of November to save money – there are decent offers right now. (That said, if you’re particularly interested in bagging a Black Friday mattress deal, you’ll find our predictions for Leesa mattress discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday further down this page.)

The best Leesa mattress discounts and deals

There are three Leesa mattresses to choose from, if you’re in the US – or two, if you live in the UK. The Leesa Original mattress (called The Leesa Mattress in the UK) is a 10-inch, foam-based, medium mattress. It’s the cheapest Leesa mattress you can buy, and it’s also the lightest.

Prefer a hybrid mattress? Choose the mid-range, medium Leesa Hybrid (called the Leesa Luxury Hybrid in the UK). It's 11 inches deep, and made from foam and pocket springs for even better pressure relief on your hips and shoulders.

Finally, the premium Leesa Legend mattress (medium firm) offers the most advanced support of the range, with an extra layer of micro-pocket springs. It's only on sale in the US though. Here are today's best Leesa mattress prices for all models...

Leesa mattress price: How much is a Leesa mattress?

The budget and mid-range Leesa mattresses are priced competitively, generally coming in cheaper than their bed-in-a-box rivals. However, the flagship Leesa Legend mattress is comparatively expensive.

At full price in the US, the cheapest Leesa mattress – the Leesa Original – costs $499 for a twin, $599 for a twin XL, $899 for a full, $999 for a queen, and $1,199 for a king and a cal king. In the UK, the Leesa mattress costs £450 for a single, £650 for a double, £750 for a king and £850 for a super king. There are plenty of EU sizes too.

The mid-range Leesa Hybrid costs $1,009 for a twin, $1,199 for a twin XL, $1,499 for a full, $1,799 for a queen, and $1,999 for a king and a cal king. In the UK, the Leesa Luxury Hybrid, as it’s known, starts at £1,150 for double (there’s no single size in the UK), £1,250 for a king and £1,450 for a super king. There are no EU sizes for this model.

At the top of the range, the Leesa Legend mattress costs $1,999 for a twin XL, $2,299 for a full, $2,499 for a queen, and $2,999 for a king and a cal king. As yet, it’s only on sale in the US.

Leesa mattress Black Friday deals: what we expect to see

Last year, the best Leesa mattress Black Friday deal we saw cut the price of the mattress by $160 and added a free pillow, worth $75, to your order. That’s not bad, but considering we’ve seen that Leesa mattress discount beaten already this year, we’d expect to see at least a $200 price drop over Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year (with pillows thrown in) – maybe even more.

Should you wait for a Black Friday Leesa mattress deal?

Good question. If you need a new mattress now, we’d wouldn’t advise waiting. We’re already into the Black Friday count down and there are some good Leesa mattress discounts running already.

However, if you’re prepared to hang on for a Black Friday or Cyber Monday Leesa mattress deal at the end of November, we would expect to see the biggest discounts of the year then.

The good news for shoppers, though, is that Black Friday is starting earlier and earlier each year. We're seeing more very good deals earlier in the month, and fewer incredible deals on the day itself. That's the result of retailers looking to reduce the risk associated with running all their best deals over just 24 hours – servers crashing, stock running out, and so on. By spreading their offers over the month, it's better for retailers, and it's better for consumers, too, giving us more time to work out whether a deal is right.

What all this means is: if you see an early Leesa mattress Black Friday deal you like the look of, and you need a mattress sooner rather than later, we advise going for it. There's a good chance the discount on the day won't be that much better. But if you're after the biggest saving possible, you're best to wait until Black Friday week starts.

