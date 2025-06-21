5 cooling gadgets to help you sleep in the heatwave

I’ve covered sleep on T3 for a few years now, and one thing I’m constantly asked is “how do you manage to get a good night’s sleep during a heatwave?”

It can be extremely hard to fall – and stay – asleep when the temperature is roasting, but I’ve introduced these five cooling gadgets into my bedroom, and they’ve made my summer night’s sleep much more rested and comfortable.

1. Cooling mattress pad

When it comes to cooling down your bedroom, the first thing you should do is focus on optimising your bed. Most of the best mattresses have good temperature regulation and cooling properties, but depending on the make and model, they can also trap heat and make you feel sweaty and uncomfortable on a hot night.

That’s where the best cooling mattress pads come in. Instead of completely replacing your mattress, a cooling pad can make a world of difference to the temperature of your mattress – and they’re a lot cheaper.

The most simple style of cooling pad is a gel-filled pouch that works to absorb excess heat from your body. These sit under your mattress or pillow and leave you feeling less hot and sweaty after a scorching night. But if you fancy something more high tech, you can invest in something like the Eight Sleep Pod 4 which is a full sleep system, hub and cover that actively works to cool you down.

2. Blackout blinds

Heat can get into your bedroom through your window, whether you have it open or not. Throughout the day, your window can let in a huge amount of heat which builds up and effectively turns your bedroom into a hot and stuffy environment – which is not what you want when you’re heading off to bed.

To avoid this, blackout blinds or curtains are handy, cost-effective and prevent heat from building up in your room over time. Not only do they block out heat and light, but they can also help you save energy, especially if you choose an energy-saving model.

3. A fan – but use and position it wisely

This next gadget is a bit controversial, as there are various reasons why you should and shouldn’t have the best fan on while you sleep. For me, sleeping with a fan on is one of the biggest fan mistakes I’ve ever made , as it always leaves me with a sore and stiff neck. But sometimes the heat is just too much and you need a fan to get you through the night.

As long as you’re using a fan or portable air conditioner properly, you should be able to avoid the negative side effects that come with sleeping with a fan on, like dry skin, achy muscles and allergies. Make sure to angle your fan away from your bed so you’re not getting directly hit with the chill – this still cools you and your bedroom down but you’re less likely to feel sore or uncomfortable in the morning.

4. Smart bulbs

What you might not realise about your light bulbs is that they can emit heat which is exactly what you don’t want during a heatwave. The warmth coming from a light bulb isn’t a ridiculous amount of heat to be concerned about, but it makes all the difference when you’re trying to sleep in an already hot room.

Now that this heatwave is in full swing, it could be time to switch to the best smart bulbs . Smart bulbs can help you save money on your energy bills, reduce the amount of heat expelled from them, and can be controlled via an app so you can remotely turn your lights on and off.

