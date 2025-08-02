5 houseplants to keep your home cool during the UK heatwaves

Did you know that houseplants can make your home feel cooler? I didn’t either, but according to Gardening Express , Brits are actually being advised to add houseplants into their homes to make the air feel cooler and fresher during the UK heatwaves.

To understand more, I spoke to Chris Bonnett, gardening expert and founder of Gardening Express, who explained how houseplants have a natural air purifying function. While they can’t cool down your home the way a fan would, they release water vapour from tiny pores or stomata in their leaves, a process known as transpiration.

Describing plants as natural humidifiers, Bonnett explains that “similar to how sweat cools our skin, the vapour from the plants cools the air around them. Essentially the more water a plant gives off, the more it cools the air around it”, which helps create a cooler, less stuffy and comfortable environment.

So, which plants work best? Here are five houseplants that can make your home feel cooler, including aloe vera and peace lilies.

1. Aloe vera

(Image credit: Unsplash)

Aloe vera is a popular houseplant for people who often kill their plants – like me! This is mainly because it requires little water due to their thick leaves storing it for periods of time. Thanks to this water retention, an aloe vera plant releases evaporated moisture into the air which can make your home feel cooler. The gel in its leaves is “also useful for treating sunburns, making it particularly useful for summer”, says Bonnett.

2. Areca palm

(Image credit: Unsplash)

An Areca palm or any type of palm “has a high transpiration rate, meaning it releases a lot of moisture into the air,” explains Bonnett. Aside from giving this cooling effect, an Areca palm is another low maintenance plant that’s pretty robust, so it can last you throughout the year when the weather turns and it gets darker. It also looks tropical, so it’s a nice addition to your home during the summer.

3. Boston fern

(Image credit: Unsplash)

Boston ferns are well known for their ability to purify the air, as they have “a high moisture output.” Unlike the two plants mentioned above, a Boston fern “will need regular misting or access to humidity”, as they prefer a humid environment. Bonnett recommends keeping them in your kitchen or bathroom, the latter of which could use some cooling after hot showers.

4. Ficus Elastica (Rubber plant)

(Image credit: Unsplash)

The Ficus Elastica or rubber plant is another great plant that adds moisture back into the air. It has big leaves which release more water vapour into the air to help with the humidity. Bonnett also says that they’re “easy to care for and very tolerant of indoor conditions.”

5. Peace lily

(Image credit: Unsplash)

Not only are peace lilies beautiful, but their flowers are also helpful for purifying the air in your home. They work to remove pollutants and toxins from your home by absorbing them through their leaves. While peace lilies flower sporadically, you can encourage them to grow more by making sure they have enough water, light and are kept at a good temperature.