“Don’t let plants touch glass!” – a plant doctor gives advice on caring for plants in a heatwave
8 expert-approved tips on keeping indoor and outdoor plants safe when it’s hot
Due to the current heatwave we’re gloriously experiencing, chances are your plants are looking a little worse for wear.
When the weather reaches scorching levels, many people overcompensate by drowning their plants with water, while others completely forget about them – either way, your healthy, green outdoor plants are now yellow and withered which isn’t what you want.
It’s not just your outdoor plants that are suffering either. Your indoor plants might not be in direct sunlight, but that doesn’t mean they’re not feeling the heat, too. The current heatwave calls for some extra plant TLC, so to find out more, I spoke to Kelly Dyer, RHS-trained horticulturalist and plant doctor at Patch Plants who gave eight tips on how to keep your indoor and outdoor plants safe in the heat.
Indoor plant care in a heatwave
1. Limit air con around your plants
To cool down your home, many people opt for the best air conditioner instead of opening the windows. This is mainly due to pollen, bugs and other allergens flying into your home which can trigger allergies.
But it’s actually recommended that you open your windows to care for your plants in the heat, and limit the air con around them. Dyer explains that this is to increase the humidity to create “more of a balance between the air inside and out” compared to air con which can dry out the air.
2. Don’t mist your plants
Mist spraying your plants during a heatwave can actually have a damaging effect on them. Instead of nurturing the leaves or soil, the water will evaporate quickly due to the heat, and especially if the plant is in direct sunlight. This can also scorch your plant rather than hydrate it.
3. Move your plants away from glass
If you have plants on a windowsill, Dyer stresses that you should move them further away from harsh direct sunlight, and make sure they never touch the glass of your window. This prevents your plant from getting scorched or too much light exposure.
4. Monitor moisture levels
Indoor plants don’t need as much water as your outdoor plants do, but during a heatwave, it’s important to monitor your plants’ moisture levels. Dyer says to “keep an eye on your watering as you may need to increase this… depending on how much light your plants are getting.” Look or touch the soil of your plants and if it’s too dry, give them a quick water.
Outdoor plant care in a heatwave
1. Water at the right time
As I found in my 5 mistakes you’re making with outdoor plants in the heatwave article, there is a right and wrong time to water your plants. To avoid the full strength of the sun, you should “water your outside plants in the morning and evenings when it's cooler,” says Dyer.
2. Focus on the soil, not the leaves
When you water your plants in the morning or evening, make sure you’re actually watering the soil and not just the leaves. The soil is what helps nurture your plant, so you want it to be as strong and healthy as possible.
3. Wet your garden surfaces
If your outdoor plants sit on a patio, balcony or veranda, Dyer recommends wetting hard surfaces to “keep them cooler and increase the humidity.” An increased humidity means your plants lose less water trying to cool themselves down.
4. Apply bug spray
Heatwaves are typically insects, bugs and other pests’ time to shine and they will happily infestate your plants. To avoid bitten leaves and unhealthy soil, “regularly apply natural bug control spray to indoor and outdoor plants,” says Dyer.
