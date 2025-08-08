5 overlooked tricks to boost your robot lawn mower’s performance

If you’ve invested in one of the best robot lawn mowers, you already know the joy of watching it glide across the grass whilst you relax. It’s one of those rare gadgets that actually delivers on its promise, but even the smartest mower can only do so much if you don’t set it up for success.

Just like any other piece of garden equipment, a robot mower works best when it’s maintained, fine‑tuned and provided with the right conditions. Many people could avoid common robot lawn mower mistakes whilst also benefiting from simple tips that make their mower run more efficiently – so it’s important to stay in the know.

In this article, we’ll explore five often-overlooked tricks that can make a world of difference. From scheduling tweaks to seasonal adjustments, these tips will help you get the most out of your mower, and keep your lawn looking healthy and well-kept all season long.

1. Optimise your mowing schedule

Many owners set their robot mower to run only when the lawn looks a little long, but grass grows best with consistent trimming. Adjust your mower’s schedule so it cuts little and often – ideally 3–4 times a week during peak growing season. This keeps the grass healthier, reduces stress on the blades, and can also prevent unsightly clumps.

2. Keep your blades fresh

Dull blades tear instead of cleanly slicing grass, leaving brown, frayed tips that invite disease. Check your mower’s blades every month during the season and replace or sharpen them when they show signs of wear – even if they're a little pricey.

Fresh blades mean a cleaner cut and a greener lawn, and will help extend your mower's lifespan if you keep on top of it!

3. Ensure your charging base is in the right spot

If your mower struggles to find its way home or you're not impressed with the results, it's highly likely that your charging base might be in the wrong spot.

Place it in an open, flat area with a clear signal path and easy access from multiple directions. This not only saves time but ensures the mower starts each run fully charged.

4. Adjust cutting height with the season

Grass height matters more than you think. In hot, dry weather, keeping grass a bit longer (around three inches) helps shade the soil and retain moisture.

In cooler, wetter months, a shorter cut can improve airflow and reduce mould risk. Seasonal tweaks help your mower work with nature, not against it, so it's a good idea to keep adjusting the cutting height when necessary.

5. Keep pathways clear

A lot of top range models have impressive obstacle avoidance features these days, but it's still a good idea to keep pathways clear. Twigs, children’s toys and small stones can slow your mower down or even cause damage, so make it a habit to scan your lawn before a run.

Clearing debris not only keeps the mower safe but also prevents unnecessary detours, saving battery life and wear on its parts.