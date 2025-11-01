Stihl's new cordless pruner is the garden gadget I can’t stop thinking about

QUICK SUMMARY Stihl has launched its new GTA 30 garden pruner – a lightweight, battery-powered tool designed for pruning, garden clean-ups and small DIY jobs. Priced at £289 (around $350), it comes with two AS batteries, a charger, oil and a carry case.

After recently moving house and finding myself with a bigger garden than ever before, I’ve realised anything that makes garden maintenance easier is instantly on my radar. Whether it’s one of the best cordless lawn mowers or a smart outdoor plug, I’m all for tools that save time and effort. Now, I’ve got a new one to add to my wish list.

Stihl has just launched the GTA 30 garden pruner, a compact, battery-powered tool designed for pruning branches, tidying up garden waste and tackling smaller DIY jobs. It’s also part of Stihl's AS System of interchangeable battery-powered tools, which makes it even more convenient.

Before diving into the details, the Stihl GTA 30 is priced at £289 (around $350) and is available from Stihl’s online store and selected retailers. The set two AS batteries, a 50ml bottle of Stihl Multioil Bio and a AL 5-2 quick charger that recharges both batteries in just 50 minutes.

(Image credit: Stihl)

Weighing just 1.9kg (including both AS batteries), the GTA 30 is lightweight and easy to handle, yet powerful enough to cut through branches up to 15cm in diameter. It delivers high cutting performance with low vibration, and its rubberised, non-slip grip makes it comfortable to use for longer periods.

One standout feature is Stihl's new spring-loaded chain tensioning system, which automatically maintains optimal chain tension and can be adjusted with a simple one-handed motion.

Compared to Stihl’s earlier GTA 26, the GTA 30 packs more power and endurance. Users can make up to 180 cuts in 5cm branches, and the longer 15cm guide bar (up from 10cm on the GTA 26) allows larger tasks to be a lot easier. This makes it versatile enough for both professionals and home gardeners.

(Image credit: Stihl)