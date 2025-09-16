Forget what you know about robot mowers – this one moves in a completely different way

QUICK SUMMARY The Lymow One is a new robot mower that ditches wheels for a chain drive system, letting it handle 45° slopes and climb 5cm obstacles with ease. It features two 6,000RPM blades, a 405mm cutting width and adjustable height from 30–100mm. Available to pre-order now at £2,074/€2,132/$2,499, it ships to the UK and EU from 25th October.

It’s no secret that most of the best robot mowers work in pretty much the same way. Some may have extra features like obstacle avoidance or boundary free mowing, but when it comes down to movement, they all tend to roll around on wheels. Well… not this one.

Lymow has just listed its brand new Lymow One for pre-order, and it moves in a completely different way. Instead of wheels, it uses a chain drive system, which makes it look more like a mini excavator than a robot mower.

The quirky design isn’t just for show either – it helps the Lymow One tackle slopes of up to 45° (100%) and even climb over obstacles up to 5cm high, which is a huge step up compared to most models out there.

(Image credit: Lymow)

Spec-wise, it’s fitted with two blades spinning at 6,000 RPM, a 405mm cutting width, and an adjustable cutting height from 30–100mm. It can also cover up to 7,000m² per hour, has a replaceable battery, and uses both RTK and VSLAM for precise navigation and obstacle detection.

Pre-orders are open now at £2,074/€2,132/$2,499, which is a considerably less than the RRP it was first listed at. EU and UK shipping begins on 25th October, with taxes and shipping costs calculated at checkout.

(Image credit: Lymow)