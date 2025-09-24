Xiaomi’s new smart washing machine tackles three separate loads at the same time

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi has unveiled the Mijia Three-Zone Washing Machine Pro Drum 10kg, a smart washer with three separate drums that let you wash multiple loads at once. Each drum has its own water channel and suspension to cut noise and prevent cross-contamination. Launching in China later this month, pricing is still to be confirmed, and it’s unclear if it will reach Europe.

If you haven’t cottoned on already, Xiaomi held a big launch event this morning where it unveiled a whole range of new smart home gadgets. We’ll be covering more of them over the next few days, but I wanted to kick things off with one appliance that's really grabbed my attention.

At first glance, the Xiaomi Mijia Three-Zone Washing Machine Pro Drum 10kg looks like your standard washer. However, if you look a little closer, you'll see that it actually has three separate drums, meaning you can wash three loads at the same time.

The setup includes two smaller drums at the top and a larger central drum for bigger loads. Each has its own water channel to avoid cross-contamination, and independent suspension systems to keep vibration and noise down.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi says the machine can automatically dispense detergent across all three drums, resulting in less detergent residue for softer, fresher-feeling clothes. There’s also good selection of wash cycles too, and it can integrate into the Xiaomi HyperOS Connect system for remote control.

Another interesting addition is Xiaomi’s so-called Super Electrolysis Technology, which promises better stain removal and even whitening.

Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, but the Mijia Three-Zone Washing Machine Pro Drum 10kg is set to launch in China later this month. Whether it ever makes its way to Europe is unlikely as Xiaomi hasn’t ventured into laundry appliances here yet – but never say never.

