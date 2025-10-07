Anker’s new 3-in-1 charging station is the desk upgrade we’ve all been waiting for

QUICK SUMMARY Anker has officially unveiled its new Prime Wireless Charging Station – a compact 3-in-1 charger that powers a phone, Apple Watch and AirPods (or other earbuds) simultaneously. Available now in the US for $229.99, it’s expected to arrive in the UK and Europe soon for a similar price point.

Anker’s latest release might look a little different from its usual lineup of the best power banks, but that doesn't mean it's any less impressive. Rumours about a 3-in-1 charging station from the tech brand have been swirling for a while, and now it’s finally arrived in the US.

The Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station lets you charge three devices at once, all from a compact unit that fits perfectly on a desk or bedside table. It’s designed to cut down on excess cables, keeping everything neat, tidy and organised.

Right now, it’s available for $229.99 on Anker’s online store and Amazon, and it’s expected to reach the UK and Europe in the next couple of weeks for a similar price point.

(Image credit: Anker)

At the top is a Qi2-certified wireless charging pad for your phone, delivering up to 25W output which is enough to charge an iPhone 17 Pro to 50% in just 22 minutes. There's also TEC Active Cooling which ensures your phone will stay below 32°C in order to protect battery health over time.

The second raised pad is designed for an Apple Watch, whilst the centre of the base is perfect for AirPods or other wireless earbuds. Users can switch between Boost Mode, Ice Mode and Sleep Mode depending on their needs.

On the base of the stand is a 1.65-inch touch display which shows charging and temperature info and can flag any safety issues. You can even connect your phone via NFC or Bluetooth to monitor charging remotely and schedule Sleep Mode.