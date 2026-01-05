LiberNovo's shape-shifting Omni office chair just got smarter, cooler and comfier

LiberNovo revealed a fresh update to its wildly successful Omni ergonomic chair, the one that smashed Kickstarter for $9.9 million, and it’s evolving from “nice office throne” into something closer to a modular wellbeing system.

Rather than simply adding another headrest or tweaking the fabric, the company is building an ecosystem around the office chair designed to support posture, movement, circulation and comfort throughout the day.

The LiberNovo Omni’s standout feature remains its spine-mimicking “bionic” back.

It uses multiple adaptive panels and an intelligent linkage system that moves as you shift, helping you stay supported through different tasks, from typing and calls to leaning back and decompressing.

(Image credit: LiberNovo)

For CES 2026, LiberNovo has refreshed the upholstery with a premium blended fabric intended to feel softer and warmer, with a suede-like finish.

There’s also a new Moss Green option that looks more like furniture than office equipment, leaning into the “work anywhere” aesthetic we’ve seen across modern home setups.

An ever-expanding ecosystem

The most interesting additions, though, are the accessories.

First is a Cooling Cushion made from high-thermal-conductive materials.

Instead of fans or gel packs, it physically wicks heat away to reduce that sticky, stiff feeling you get during long sessions.

The new StepSync footrest addresses the most common complaint about the original Omni.

It’s designed to pair specifically with the chair, supporting the calves and feet in a “zero-gravity” style position that encourages blood flow and reduces leg fatigue when you recline.

It essentially turns the setup into a hybrid between a desk chair and a relaxed lounger.

(Image credit: LiberNovo)

By linking posture support, circulation, heat management and recline into one system, LiberNovo’s approach taps straight into the wellness-meets-productivity trend we’ve been watching for the last couple of years.

The LiberNovo Omni in the new Moss Green finish will be priced at $803 in the US, C$1,223 in Canada and €975 in Europe.

The upgraded Midnight Black and Space Grey versions come in slightly higher at $929 in the US, C$1,433 in Canada, €1,134 in Europe and £985 in the UK.

Accessories, including the new StepSync footrest and Cooling Cushion, will also be showcased alongside the chair at CES.

Find out more about the Omni chair and the new accessories at Libernovo.

