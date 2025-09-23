I spent a week in the $1,100 LiberNovo Omni chair, and here’s what surprised me most

Even though I look after all things fitness and outdoors on T3, meaning I spend plenty of time exercising and being outside, I also sit around a lot during the day, dealing with emails, meetings, and writing articles. As much as I try to offset sitting with other activities, it doesn’t change the fact that I’m in a chair for at least eight hours a day.

I have both a standing desk and an office chair to help me balance this, but honestly, standing for long periods isn’t good for you either, so I often find myself back in a chair. Is there a solution to this predicament? LiberNovo thinks there is.

Promises made in foam and steel

I first heard of the brand’s Omni Dynamic Ergonomic Chair in June 2025, when it launched on Kickstarter. It promised to end office chair woes with ample lumbar support, soft foam, ergonomic curves, and even a massage function to ease the inevitable back pain that comes from hours of sitting.

I was particularly interested because I have mild scoliosis and need to look after my back carefully, or I struggle to sleep. And since good sleep is one of my top priorities, anything that supports recovery is worth a try.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

That said, I kept my expectations in check, no matter how slick the Omni looked in pictures. LiberNovo calls it a “cockpit” that “redefines comfort,” with tech-sounding terms like Bionic FlexFit Backrest and SyncroLink Mechanism thrown in to tempt gadget lovers.

The ritual of assembly

Despite the motorised features, setting up the Omni was as straightforward as any other office chair. LiberNovo includes a large explainer card and even full-size tools to make assembly quicker – a nice touch.

I did have to backtrack a couple of times after tightening screws too early, but even so, it was ready in about 20–25 minutes. Don’t forget to plug in the cable behind the seat pad, though; without it, the armrest buttons won’t work. The optional footrest took another five minutes to assemble.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

The build quality feels premium. Some parts are plastic, but that’s hardly a negative – good-quality plastic keeps the weight and cost down. If it were made of aluminium or steel, the thing would weigh a ton.

The foam deserves special mention. It’s soft, malleable, and genuinely comfortable, unlike the seats on the train I’m writing this from. I didn’t once get the urge to shift around for relief while using the Omni.

Accordion spines and hidden levers

The slender Bionic FlexFit Backrest impressed me. Despite its size, it provides just the right amount of support, and its segmented, accordion-like design adapts well to your spine. The motorised lumbar support can be adjusted via armrest buttons, and the OmniStretch Massage function helps relieve tension from long sitting sessions.

The massage is simple: the backrest gently moves forward and back, which reduces spinal compression if you’re lying flat. I’m no chiropractor, but it feels good. You can also recline the chair into four preset angles – 105°, 120°, 135° and 160° – given fancy names like Deep Focus Mode and Spine Flow Mode.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Another clever design detail is the recline lever: it sits where the backrest is, so you can instantly tell which mode you’re in. Small touches like this make the chair user-friendly.

The wheels are smooth, too, making the Omni feel nimble and easy to reposition compared to bulkier rivals such as the Quersus ICOS.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Not everything is perfect. The optional footrest, while comfortable, feels underdeveloped compared to the high-tech chair itself: it’s all plastic and a little basic.

The headrest is another mixed bag. It’s perfect in full recline but feels a bit over the top when upright, particularly if, like me, you mainly work from a laptop.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

The armrests also move too easily. On one hand, they’re quick to adjust. On the other, they shift if you fidget, which means frequent readjustments. Some may appreciate the flexibility, but I’d prefer more stability.

A future yet unwritten

It’s too soon to judge long-term durability. More moving parts usually mean more chances of failure, especially with motors and electronics involved. The removable battery is reassuring, but I’m less sure about what happens if the backrest motor dies after the two-year warranty (though the frame is covered for five years).

Overall, the LiberNovo Omni is a high-tech, premium chair with genuinely thoughtful features – soft foam, adaptive back support, and a massage function that does more than gimmickry.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

At $1,100, it’s not cheap, and only time will tell how long it lasts. But for people with multi-monitor setups, or anyone without a standing desk, it could be a very worthwhile investment.

That said, nothing replaces getting up and stretching. The Omni might tempt you to stay seated all day, but your body still needs breaks, even if this chair makes you feel like you don’t.

If you’re tempted, LiberNovo is running a presale exclusively through its website until October 20. During this window, the Omni will be priced at $848 (a $250 saving on full retail), with new customers able to unlock an extra 5% discount, bringing it down to $806.

Each order also comes with a complimentary gift pack that includes an eye mask, eco-bag, cat-scratch-resistant mat, and foot cushion. Shipping begins October 20 in the U.S. and Canada.

LiberNovo is also launching a Cooling Seat Cushion as part of the presale. Available from September 23 to October 1, it’s priced at $59 (25% off the $79 MSRP) and ships from October 1 onward.

In the UK, pre-sale will begin on November 1, ahead of the retail launch on November 10. Visit LiberNovo for more information.