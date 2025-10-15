Hyperice’s latest recovery gadget is a cordless compression wrap for sore hips and lower backs

If you're one of those people who tries to squeeze in training after a long day sitting at a desk, chances are your hips and lower back let you know about it.

It can rear its head as a mix of stiffness and niggles that are hard to shake, whether you’re sat in meetings or chipping away at a long run.

Hyperice reckons it has a proper fix for that everyday tightness in the form of a new recovery contraption it's calling the Normatec Elite Hips - a portable compression tool for your hips that doesn’t tether you to a pump and hoses.

Why it’s different

The Normatec Elite Hips (or Premier Hips as it will be named in the UK and Europe) is said to be the first fully portable dynamic air compression device built just for the hips, IT bands and lower back.

It’s a self-contained wrap with the compressor inside, so there’s no separate control unit, no dangling tubes, and nothing to set up. You simply strap in, pick an intensity level and let it cycle.

Battery life is rated up to four hours, so you can use it on the sofa, at your desk or in the gym without hunting for a socket. It also connects to the Hyperice app over Bluetooth for simple controls and saved routines.

(Image credit: Hyperice)

The nuts and bolts

The Elite Hips will boast seven compression levels (40–110 mmHg) to match all kinds of user needs, which could be anything from a light flush after training to firmer work on stubborn tight spots.

It works via two independent zones, which run across the hips, IT bands, thighs and lumbar area to keep pressure even, and the wrap uses adjustable straps to get a snug fit. Hyperice says the Normatec system mimics the body’s natural muscle pumps and one-way valves to move fluid, helping circulation, easing swelling and improving mobility. This points to clinical research suggesting how dynamic compression can boost range of motion compared to cryotherapy in low back pain patients.

(Image credit: Hyperice)

Hyperice has had quite the year with the release of both its Contrast 2 and Nike-built Hyperboot, so I'm (pleasantly) surprised to see the brand launch yet another innovative recovery gadget so soon. Still, this release feels like the most practical one that most people could actually use often, maybe even weekly.

For those looking to pick one up, the Normatec Elite Hips is available to buy now in the US for $599 from hyperice.com. Those in the UK and Europe will have to wait a little longer, however, as it will hit shelves (with a slightly different name of Normatec Premier Hips) on 10 November, priced at £529 / €599.