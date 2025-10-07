Don't go to Amazon – Dua Lipa's preferred fitness gadget just got a massive discount for Prime Day

Everyone may be rushing to Amazon for Prime Day deals, however there’s plenty of other retailers running their own big sale events. Case in point, I’ve just found the go-to recovery tool that Dua Lipa swears by for soothing her sore legs after long nights of dancing on tour has just been heavily discounted.

The gadget in speaking is the JetBoots PRO Plus from Therabody, which now have £100 off in the UK and almost $200 off in the US – pretty good going, considering these compression boots are one of Therabody’s newer releases.

What makes these boots stand out from the rest is that they’re the first-ever wireless compression boots to combine compression therapy, vibration and infrared LED light, so that you get more effective and faster results.

While Therabody does offer cheaper recovery boots, if you’re someone who’s serious about recovery, whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or an athlete, you can’t really top these recovery boots. Grab them on offer while you can!