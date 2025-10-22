Therabody’s smallest massage gun just got hotter

Therabody is heating things up. The wellness tech brand has unveiled four new devices this season, led by the compact Theragun Mini Plus, now packing built-in heat therapy for faster, deeper recovery on the go.

It’s the first time Therabody has combined percussive massage and rapid heat in a travel-sized gun.

The Mini Plus warms up to 55°C, with three heat levels, three massage speeds, and full compatibility with the brand’s Multi-Therapy Plus Attachments, which add cold and vibration therapy for a truly custom session.

The result, says Therabody, is recovery up to three times faster than percussive therapy alone, all in a device that fits in a gym bag.

Evolving icons

The Mini Plus headlines a lineup of four new launches that refine rather than reinvent Therabody’s best-sellers.

The Theragun Sense (2nd Gen) introduces guided stress-relief routines via an onboard screen, while the rugged Theragun Prime (6th Gen) adds improved durability and drop resistance for athletes who train outdoors.

Theragun Sense (2nd Gen) in action (Image credit: Theragun)

On the beauty side, the TheraFace Mask Glo is Therabody’s most affordable LED face mask yet – a £299, FDA-cleared device delivering red, blue, and infrared light therapies for improved skin tone and firmness.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s cordless, lightweight, and even includes the brand’s new VibraWave scalp massage feature for a spa-like feel.

Star-powered wellness

To spotlight the new lineup, Therabody enlisted Kendall Jenner for the “Glo Your Own Way” campaign promoting the TheraFace Mask Glo, and NFL quarterback Josh Allen fronts “Mini Josh,” showcasing the Mini Plus’s portability and power.

Allen also makes a cameo in NBC’s On Brand with Jimmy Fallon on 31 October, where the device will appear as part of the show’s season finale challenge.

(Image credit: Theragun)

Each new Theragun works with Coach by Therabody, a free app feature offering personalised recovery plans based on users’ goals, pain points, and daily activity.

Routines adjust in real time, helping people train harder, recover smarter, or just unwind better.

Monty Sharma, Therabody CEO, summed up the philosophy behind the new lineup: “We’re empowering people to live better, longer, healthier lives with more precision and ease than ever before.”

The new lineup is available now from Therabody UK, Therabody US, Therabody AU and Therabody EU.