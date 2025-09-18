Nanoleaf expands its wellness range with new LED skincare gadgets

QUICK SUMMARY Nanoleaf has expanded its skincare lineup with two new FDA-cleared devices – the 6-in-1 Light Therapy Wand (£99.99/$99.99) and the Red Light Therapy Panel (£129.99/$149.99). The wand combines six different modes to target everything from acne to fine lines, whilst the panel delivers whole-body rejuvenation with 160 LEDs and adjustable intensity for skin, muscle, and joint recovery. The Therapy Panel is available to buy now, and the Therapy Wand is available for pre-order. Both products will be available on Amazon in October.

After the huge success of its first-ever LED face mask earlier this year, Nanoleaf has decided to keep the momentum going with two brand new skincare devices.

The launch includes the 6-in-1 Light Therapy Wand and the Red Light Therapy Panel, both FDA-cleared and designed to deliver professional-style treatments at home. Whilst the wand is the more portable of the two, both look easy to use and promising in terms of results.

The Red Light Therapy Panel is available to buy now, whilst the 6-in-1 Light Therapy Wand is up for pre-order. Both will hit Amazon in October, and we’ll be testing them on the site as soon as we can.

The 6-in-1 Light Therapy Wand (£99.99/$99.99) features six modes, including Red & Near-Infrared Light, Blue Light, vibration, cooling, and heating therapies. Together, they target a wide range of skin concerns, ranging from boosting collagen and smoothing fine lines to tackling acne flare-ups and calming puffiness.

It also has a two-minute beep reminder and a four-minute auto-off for safe, effective use. It also charges via USB-C, which makes it a little easier for those with multiple skincare gadgets.

The Red Light Therapy Panel (£129.99/$149.99) is aimed at whole-body rejuvenation, using Red and Near-Infrared Light to support the body’s natural repair processes.

With 160 LEDs, four intensity levels, and a built-in timer for 10-30 minute sessions, it’s designed for skin health as well as muscle recovery, joint care and even stress relief – all without leaving home.

As mentioned, we'll be reviewing both devices in due course, and will update you with our thoughts as and when we can.