Watch out CurrentBody – this new LED face mask is worth a look

QUICK SUMMARY Renpho has launched the new Artemis LED Light Soft Mask, featuring 324 medical-grade LED lights with three light modes to target a variety of skincare concerns. Priced at £189.99 / $199.99, it offers 10-30 minute sessions, five intensity levels and a 45-minute runtime.

We’ve had a flood of LED face mask news this week, ranging from Boots restocking its own best-selling model to the launch of Therabody’s new Theraface Mask Glo. Now, there’s another contender worth your attention.

Meet the Artemis LED Light Soft Mask, launched today by wellness brand Renpho. Packed with 324 medical-grade LED heads, Artemis delivers professional-grade skincare through three targeted light modes, tackling everything from stimulating collagen production to fighting blemishes and signs of ageing.

Priced at £189.99 / $199.99, it’s available directly from Renpho’s online store.

(Image credit: Renpho)

The mask is super flexible with 10, 20 or 30-minute sessions and five intensity levels, so you can customise your light therapy experience to match your skin’s sensitivity and treatment goals. Crafted from soft, medical-grade silicone, it’s gentle on the skin and easy to clean, whilst detachable eye cups can adjust comfort levels.

On the charging front, it takes about 2.5 hours to fully charge, giving you an operating time of 45 minutes. That’s a bit on the shorter side compared to the best LED face masks, but the Artemis packs enough features to make it worth considering – especially at this price point.