Shark Beauty re-introduces its viral LED face mask in stunning sage green colour

QUICK SUMMARY Shark has launched its best-selling CryoGlow LED face mask in a brand new Frosted Sage colourway. The mask, which remains the same £299 model that tops our LED face mask buying guide, was previously available only in Blue Frost and Lilac Chill. With the same top-tier performance and design, this new release simply adds a fresh, gender-neutral look to one of the most popular skincare devices on the market.

For those of you who keep tabs on the best LED face masks, you’ll already know that the Shark CryoGlow is one of the top contenders out there. It was hands-down my favourite mask I tested in 2024 and still holds the number-one spot in our buying guide – which really says it all.

One of the things I’ve always loved about the CryoGlow is that it comes in two gorgeous colours – Blue Frost and Lilac Chill – which is rare for LED masks. However, I have to admit, Shark Beauty might have outdone itself with its latest shade.

(Image credit: Shark Beauty)

I’m a bit of a running joke in the office for my obsession with green – my laptop case, coffee cup and half my jumpers are proof – so you can imagine my excitement when I saw the new Frosted Sage colourway.

It’s subtle, stylish and perfectly suited for winter, and whilst nothing else about the mask has changed, the new colour gives it a sleek, gender-neutral edge that’s bound to appeal to everyone. It's something we've already seen Omnilux do with Omnilux Men, which proved to be a very successful move.

(Image credit: Shark Beauty)

If it’s caught your eye too, definitely check out my full Shark CryoGlow review to see exactly why it’s my top pick – and excuse me whilst I go and add the Frosted Sage to my Christmas wish list...