Therabody just launched a budget-friendly LED face mask that also massages your scalp

QUICK SUMMARY Therabody has launched its new TheraFace Mask Glo, a second-generation LED face mask that uses red, infrared and blue light to boost skin health in just 12 minutes a day. The mask’s adjustable straps feature a built-in scalp massager for added relaxation. Available now for £299/$379.99 from Therabody, Harrods and Boots, it offers full-face coverage with 504 LEDs, cordless design and USB-C charging for easy use.

After many big-name beauty brands launched their first LED face masks, we’re now seeing a wave of second-generation upgrades that promise even better results. Silk’n kicked things off with its LED EMS Face Mask, and CurrentBody has now followed with its LED Face Mask Series 2. Now, Therabody is joining the lineup with its brand new TheraFace Mask Glo.

The TheraFace Mask Glo uses red, infrared and blue LED lights to visibly improve overall skin health in just 12 minutes a day. Its adjustable head straps also feature a built-in scalp massager for added relaxation, which is something the industry hasn't seen before.

The TheraFace Mask Glo is available now for £299/$379.99 from retailers including Harrods, Boots and Therabody directly.

(Image credit: Therabody)

The TheraFace Mask Glo succeeds the original TheraFace Mask, which launched back in 2023 and earned four stars in our full review. The first version was known for its steep price tag, so it’s great to see Therabody making this model a little more accessible.

Design-wise, it keeps the hard-shell structure of the original, delivering clinically proven light therapy evenly across the entire face – something many LED masks struggle to do, especially around wrinkle-prone areas. It also packs in 504 LED lights, offering full-face coverage and putting it well ahead of most of the best LED face masks on the market.

Kendall Jenner has also been revealed as Therabody's new brand ambassador (Image credit: Therabody)

After trying it briefly at a Therabody event yesterday morning, I can confirm it’s surprisingly lightweight at just 514g and feels comfortable despite its structured design. Even without a mouth or nose cut-out, you don’t feel restricted when wearing it, and it’s completely cordless and charges via USB-C, making it super easy to use.

I’m currently testing the TheraFace Mask Glo in full and will share my full review soon – but I will say that the mask's built-in scalp massager is something very special.