Laifen expands into grooming tech with sleek new electric shavers

QUICK SUMMARY Laifen is moving into grooming tech with two new shavers – the lightweight T1 Pro for everyday use and the more powerful P3 Pro for thicker beards. Both are IPX7 waterproof, work wet or dry, and feature easy-clean magnetic heads. Prices start at €129.99 and both shavers are available rom mid-September on Laifen’s store and Amazon.

Laifen has already made a name for itself with some of the sleekest electric toothbrushes and hair dryers around, thanks to its instantly recognisable design. Just last year, it launched the world’s first titanium electric toothbrush at IFA – and now the brand is back with something new.

This time, Laifen is expanding into grooming tech with the launch of two electric shavers – the compact T1 Pro Electric Razor for precise shaving and the more powerful P3 Pro Electric Razor for tackling thicker beards. Both are IPX7 waterproof, work for wet or dry shaving, and come with a magnetic shaving head that pops off easily for quick cleaning.

Pricing starts at €129.99 for the T1 Pro (Stubble Edition) and €159.99 for the Standard Edition, whilst the P3 Pro comes in at €199.99. Both will be available mid-September via Laifen’s online store and Amazon, with UK/US pricing yet to be revealed.

Laifen P3 Pro 3-Blade (Image credit: Laifen)

Laifen’s new shavers share the same sleek aluminium unibody design and precise CNC machining, but they’re built for slightly different needs. The T1 Pro keeps things light at just 93 g with a minimalist T-shaped single-blade design and a 12,000-cuts-per-minute motor. It offers up to 120 minutes of battery life and ultra-fast charging (one minute gives you eight minutes of use) which puts it amongst the best electric shavers in terms of usability.

The P3 Pro, on the other hand, doubles the power with dual motors delivering 24,000 cuts per minute, a three-blade system, and a premium watch-inspired housing that even shows off the motor through a window. It weighs in at 179 g, runs for 100 minutes, and gives you seven minutes of shave time from a three-minute charge.

“With the T1 Pro and P3 Pro, we are consistently continuing our design philosophy: precise technology, high-quality materials, and genuine everyday practicality. Both models exemplify our commitment to making technology accessible to everyone – without compromising on performance or quality," says Hongxin Ye, founder and CEO at Laifen.

Laifen T1 Pro 1-Blade (Image credit: Laifen)