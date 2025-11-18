The Braun Series 9 Pro+ has been our top electric shaver for 1 entire year – here's why it's still our favourite

You might not realise it, but a lot of work goes into our very best buying guides. From receiving a product and spending weeks testing it, to finally deciding where it sits in the rankings, we put in that time to make sure we’re recommending the absolute best options for you. So, when something manages to hold onto the top spot for a sustained amount of time, you know it genuinely deserves it.

That’s exactly what’s happened with our best electric shaver guide. After noticing that the Braun Series 9 Pro+ has been sitting firmly at the top for an entire year, I figured it deserved its own spotlight. Not only does that prove how good it is, but it also shows that no competitor has come along and beaten it, which is pretty impressive when you think about the amount of grooming gadgets out there.

Below you’ll find the key reasons it’s still the best… and maybe even a cheeky Black Friday deal if you’re lucky.

1. It has exceptional closeness

The Braun Series 9 Pro+ delivers one of the closest shaves you can get from an electric shaver, which is probably the main thing anybody wants. Its redesigned ProHead features a ProLift trimmer that lifts and cuts flat-lying hairs, especially around tricky areas like the jawline and neck. Paired with Braun’s Sonic Technology, which captures more hair in every stroke, it cuts down on repeat passes. This means you won't be constantly going over the same area, resulting in less irritation and fewer chances of razor burn.

2. It's great for longer and thicker hair

A lot of shavers struggle with heavier stubble or wiry hair, but the Series 9 Pro+ tackles it head on. Its AutoSense motor reads your hair density in real time and boosts power whenever needed, so it won’t tug or stall. That makes it perfect for anyone who doesn’t shave daily or prefers tackling two or three-day growth. The flexible head also navigates facial contours really well, keeping contact consistent for a fast, efficient shave.

3. It has a premium build and long battery life

Beyond performance, the Series 9 Pro+ excels when it comes to its premium build and convenience. It’s ergonomic, waterproof and the battery provides up to 60 minutes, which means it often lasts more than a week on a single charge.

There are two options available, but the more premium option includes Braun’s SmartCare Centre, which cleans and lubricates the shaver for you. This, alongside the travel lock and hard case, means you’ve got a reliable shaver that fits easily into any routine.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So.. is the Braun Series 9 Pro+ reduced this Black Friday?

If this has piqued your interest and you’re wondering whether now is a good time to buy, the answer is yes – it’s already been discounted at several retailers ahead of Black Friday.

It’s currently down to £180 from £500 at Boots, and just under £200 on Braun’s own website if you prefer buying direct. In the US, it’s also dropped to $384.99 from $429.94 at Walmart, so there are impressive deals on both sides of the pond.