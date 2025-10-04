I test men's fragrances for a living – these 5 are my top picks for autumn

Autumn is a wonderful time of year. The leaves turn brown, the temperatures drop and dashing Hawaiian shirts make way for funky knitwear and heavy coats.

In the wonderful world of men's fragrance, it's also an exciting time. Each season has a defining characteristic, and autumn is a perfect breeding ground for woods, spices and other warm scented notes.

I've raided the best bits of my personal fragrance collection and some wonderful bottles I've tried, to create this list of the best fragrances you can wear through the 'ber months.

1. DS and Durga Brown Flowers

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

If ever a fragrance has begged for an autumn wear, it's Brown Flowers. A range of floral notes compose the various layers of this bottle, and while that may not be the most traditional masculine olfactory experience, it works really well.

It will be something of an acquired taste for some, but if you can find a way to love it, it's worth every penny.

2. Acqua di Parma Gelsomino a Freddo

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

If Brown Flowers turns the autumnal vibes up to 100%, Gelsomino a Freddo takes things back a notch. That's no bad thing, though – the result is much easier to wear on a regular basis.

It also retains just a hint of the citrussy goodness which the brand is famed for, ensuring it's a great fit for Acqua di Parma lovers looking for something a little different.

3. Goldfield and Bank Ingenious Ginger

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

While not the strictest of autumnal scents, Ingenious Ginger is one I'll be making fine use of in the coming months. That sprightly ginger top note leads the charge, but sitting on a base of citruses and amber leaves an altogether more rounded profile on the nose.

It's going to be perfect for giving my day a little added fizz.

4. Mind Games Kingside

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Mind Games Kingside is a superb fragrance that I'm certain will take on new life in colder climates. The fusion of pistachio and hazelnut notes are a triumph, and help to ensure a real warmth, which maintaining a level of uniqueness and personality.

It's certainly not cheap, but don't believe some of the sourness you read online – it's worth every penny.

5. Brioni Eau de Parfum Suave

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Eau de Parfum Suave is a personal favourite of mine, and it really does shine across autumn and into winter. Effortlessly sophisticated, this mix of woods, amber and leather feels like the quintessential masculine scent.