I tested Mind Games Kingside – you'll go nuts for this gourmand men's fragrance

If you've already got a collection of men's fragrances, you might find that you're struggling to find something different enough to warrant splashing the cash on. Once you've got something woody, something fresh and citrussy, something oudy... the variations can start to feel a lot more subtle.

Fortunately, there are all manner of smaller brands making some really interesting scents to tempt you from your disposable income. That includes the fragrance I've been testing lately – Mind Games Kingside.

For those unfamiliar with the brand, Mind Games is a luxury fragrance house which draws a lot of inspiration from the game of chess. Each of its scents, the brand says, mirrors the significance of every move a player makes in the game.

There's already a wide array of bottles on offer, and this one has a fairly unique scent profile, which should make it a useful addition to a lot of different collections. Chances are you don't already have something like this.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

The top notes burst forward with a strong pistachio note. It's really creamy, and makes up the bulk of the early presence this bottle offers. Cardamom and grapefruit notes are also present, though much less prominent than that pistachio.

Things get even more nutty as the scent starts to evolve. The middle notes are led but hazelnut, which blends really nicely with the pistachio. Neither fade especially quickly, so you'll be able to enjoy that blend for a while, too.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

The middle also enjoys notes of rum and peony, which are definitely more present than the cardamom and grapefruit at the top. That peony, in particular, offers a really sweet side to this scent.

The base notes introduce almond milk, tonka bean and woodiness, but its the three nutty notes which stand proud. It's almost certainly unlike anything else you've smelled.

The bottles are seriously luxurious too. They're heavy duty, with magnetic tops which click into place. You'll feel extra suave with this. The price may be a little steeper than some others, but for the right person, this is absolutely worthwhile.