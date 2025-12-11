Aston Martin watches are made by an unexpected brand – here are my 5 expert picks from the range
It's not just luxury sports cars and Formula One teams for Aston Martin
When you hear the name Aston Martin, the image in your head will probably depend on your age. While some will go to the iconic DB5 used in classic James Bond movies, others will think of the 00s Vantage and Vanquish models, or even the brand's Formula One team.
But did you know the brand also has a range of watches? Well, they do – and it's not just any old branded tat, either. These pieces are made by the Timex Group, which means you can expect a decent degree of quality thanks to years of designing and manufacturing watches.
There's a fairly expansive range, but I've taken a good look through and hand-selected my five favourites. These are the ones I think are too good to miss, whether you like classic refinement, modern sportiness, chronographs or GMTs.
A classy, open-dialled, automatic watch for just £400? Sign me up.
Up first is this classy, old school watch. Featuring an automatic movement and a dial which combines an open-heart design with a small seconds register.
It's perfect for those who value style, and need a dressier watch with a bit of personality.
This killer GMT features nods to the F1 race tracks around the world.
GMT watches are unquestionably cool, but this one is just a little more special than most. If you're a fan of the Formula One series, having the race locations highlighted in yellow is a really neat extra touch.
Non-brand colours make this cool chronograph a touch more timeless.
While most of the collection comes in the brand's iconic green-on-green colour, this chronograph sports a much more classic blue dial. Save for the red crown – which is bold, to say the least – this could go under the radar quite easily.
For those who like bold colours, this chronograph is a must.
For those who like a bold colour scheme, this quartz chronograph is a must. The F1 team's signature green hues are employed here, all within a carbon fibre case which screams F1-derived styling.
Someone in the Aston Martin design team clearly saw a Patek Philippe Aquanaut and said "hold my beer." For just £180, this might be my top overall pick from the collection.
Potentially saving the best for last, I'm besotted with this Patek Philippe-alike quartz model from the brand. There's no denying that the iconic Aquanaut influenced this design, but in keeping it just far enough away to combat potential copyright infringements, the brand has actually made something really cool.
It's simple, but effective, and definitely a bargain at just £180.
