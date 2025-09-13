I test watches for a living – here are 3 chronographs I'd pick over the Rolex Daytona

There comes a time in every watch lovers life where the prospect of owning a chronograph becomes too difficult to ignore. These watches are jam packed with cool, enjoying a heritage in motorsport and beyond which helps to create a certain aura around the designs.

For many, the quintessential chronograph is the Rolex Daytona. It's not hard to see why, either – it's well designed, looks great and has that crown logo which really gets people going.

That has caused an eye-watering wait time to get one at retail, though, and the situation becomes even more dire when you look into the grey market. Fear not, though – the world of watches is vast and diverse, and there are a great many options for those who'd rather invest elsewhere. I've picked a few of my favourites.

1. Seiko Prospex Speedtimer

(Image credit: Goldsmiths)

If you're on a tighter budget, there's really no better pick that the Seiko Prospex Speedtimer. While it might lack the automatic movement of its inspiration, it offers a really attractive watch at a price point that you'll struggle to beat.

Powered by a solar quartz movement, the watch takes its power from the sun, which makes it a really useful piece to wear on a daily basis. The 39mm case diameter is also a big deal – it's a tidy size for a chronograph, and should look absolutely fantastic on a wide variety of wrists.

You'll also enjoy 100m of water resistance – not exactly dive watch territory, but more than enough to get you through the rigors of daily life. All of that for just £640 is madness.

2. Zenith Chronomaster Sport

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

If price isn't the issue, the Zenith Chronomaster Sport is the ultimate alternative to the Daytona. Featuring the iconic El Primero movement, you'll be able to enjoy the 1/10th of a second chronograph on this piece, which is always a favourite party trick.

Styling feels familiar, but with just enough design touches to make it stand out on its own. I'm personally a massive fan of the different hues in the sub-dials, which play with the light in their own individual ways.

With a 41mm case diameter to boot, this should be an extremely easy watch to wear.

3. Breitling Premier B09

(Image credit: Goldsmiths)

Breitling Premier Heritage Chronograph: £7,400 at Goldsmiths If you're more espresso on a European weekend getaway than beer in a big city dive bar, this is the one for you. Effortlessly classy and almost half the price of the Rolex.

If the Rolex just isn't fancy enough for your tastes, consider the Breitling Premier B09 chronograph. This one represents astounding value for money, with a COSC-certified chronograph movement inside.

That's a manually-wound calibre, and looks simply stunning through the open caseback. But really, even a movement like that takes second place to the front of this watch. It's a really stunning looking thing – effortlessly classy and the perfect accompaniment to anything with a jacket or blazer.

I've opted for the pistachio dial here, which is definitely the pick of the bunch. However, if that doesn't take your fancy, there's a wide array of other colours on offer, too.