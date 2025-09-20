I test watches for a living – here are 5 everyday watches I'd pick over a Rolex Datejust

The Rolex Datejust is something of a yardstick among the best watches – and for good reason. Its silhouette is classic, with everything the discerning person about town might need.

You'll find a simple three-hand array on the centre-stack, with a date window at three o'clock. Throw in a few different layers of trim to decide exactly how stylish you want yours to be, and it's not hard to see why it's a go-to for most people.

Still, if you're looking for something in a similar vein, the market is awash with brilliant examples. I've scoured a few of my top picks to help guide your search for a Rolex alternative.

1. Citizen Tsuyosa

(Image credit: Citizen)

If the Rolex Datejust is the middle managers timepiece of choice, the Citizen Tsuyosa is the first step on that journey. Stylish and simple, with everything you need and nothing you don't, this one is the best pick for a Datejust vibe on a budget.

It has the added plus of an integrated bracelet design, which is very on trend right now. Plus, this particular model is on a mega deal at the moment, so you can snag it for even less!

2. Christopher Ward C63 Sealander

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

We're big fans of Christopher Ward here at T3, and it's really not hard to see why. The British brand makes some incredible watches, with value-for-money at heart of just about everything.

The Sealander range is something I can personally vouch for, as I've been rocking a GMT from that collection for years. For value and quality combines, this is a top pick.

3. King Seiko KS1969

(Image credit: Future)

Another watch I've personally had my hands on recently is the King Seiko KS1969. Spearheading the modern revival of the Seiko's middle child, this watch is the perfect hybrid for most people.

Exceptional Grand Seiko finishing meets top end Seiko movements, to create something which sits in the middle and offers tremendous value.

4. Cartier Tank

(Image credit: Goldsmiths)

Something of a leftfield pick here, but go with me. The Cartier Tank is often regarded on a similarly high pegging as the Datejust, albeit on a different plain. The Tank is definitely a dressier piece overall, but if you can do without the sporty edge you're getting one of the most timeless watches on the market.

5. Grand Seiko Heritage Collection The 'Shunbun' Spring Cherry Blossom

(Image credit: Chisholm Hunter)

Grand Seiko is one of the most impressive watch brands in the game right now, with top tier finishing and some of the best dials in the game. This one is one of the best in the brand's collection, with the fantastic Spring Drive movement inside.

It's a good chunk of change less than the Rolex, and there's an awful lot to enjoy.