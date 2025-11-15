I test watches for a living – here are 5 I'd pick over the Rolex Oyster Perpetual

In the exciting world of watches, there's something to be said for a simple timepiece. Something that does away with the complications and fancy materials in favour of unbridled readability and an understated appearance.

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual is a perfect example of that. It's exactly the watch you'd draw if you were asked to scribble a generic watch design – round case, simple indices, three centrally mounted hands.

1. Citizen Tsuyosa

Citizen Tsuyosa Automatic

(Image credit: Citizen)
Citizen Tsuyosa
I can't recall how many of these Rolex alternative round-ups the Citizen Tsuyosa has appeared in, but it serves as a testament to the quality of the watch on offer. This affordable piece is a perfect first watch for anyone, and is well designed to wear in the office.

If cash is tight, there's no better way to spend.

2. Tissot Gentleman

Tissot Gentleman

(Image credit: Goldsmiths)
Tissot Gentleman
If the Tissot PRX is the cool, favourite son of the Swiss watch brand, the Tissot Gentleman is definitely a forgotten son. Making use of the same Powermatic 80 movement, the Gentleman does away with the integrated bracelet and sharp edges in favour of a more traditional look.

If you've got around £1,000 to spend, this is a fantastic option.

3. Tudor 1926 Luna

Tudor 1926 Luna

(Image credit: Tudor)
Tudor 1926 Luna
Okay, so a watch with a moonphase hardly fits the bill for simplicity, but I'm letting it slide for the Tudor 1926 Luna. This recent release is simply stunning, and would work perfectly for the same environments where the Oyster Perpetual flies.

Snagging a moonphase for a watch at this price point is just a neat bonus.

4. TAG Heuer Carrera

TAG Heuer Carrera Date

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)
TAG Heuer Carrera Date
TAG Heuer's Carrera is a perfect alternative for the Oyster Perpetual. This particular model packs in a date window at the six o'clock position, while maintaining a neat 36mm case diameter for easy wearing.

I've opted for the pink dial model too, because it is the best, but there are more understated versions if you're so inclined.

5. Nomos Club Sport Neomatik

The Nomos Club Sport Neomatik on a grey and black background

(Image credit: Sam Cross)
Nomos Club Sport Neomatik
There are few watches which have had a hold over me quite like the Nomos Club Sport Neomatik. Having first tested it over 18 months ago, the piece has stuck with me for having an effortlessly wearable design that looks great, too.

Throw in an in-house movement and you're looking at one of the best value-for-money watches on the market.

