I test watches for a living – here are 5 I'd pick over the Rolex Oyster Perpetual

In the exciting world of watches, there's something to be said for a simple timepiece. Something that does away with the complications and fancy materials in favour of unbridled readability and an understated appearance.

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual is a perfect example of that. It's exactly the watch you'd draw if you were asked to scribble a generic watch design – round case, simple indices, three centrally mounted hands.

While you'd be forgiven for thinking a more understated watch like that would be easier to come by, it's sadly not the case. The affordable retail price makes this a popular pick for many first-time Rolex buyers, meaning it can still be tough to find. Fortunately, I've donned my horological hat once more to find a quintet of suitable alternatives for your cash.

1. Citizen Tsuyosa

(Image credit: Citizen)

I can't recall how many of these Rolex alternative round-ups the Citizen Tsuyosa has appeared in, but it serves as a testament to the quality of the watch on offer. This affordable piece is a perfect first watch for anyone, and is well designed to wear in the office.

If cash is tight, there's no better way to spend.

2. Tissot Gentleman

(Image credit: Goldsmiths)

If the Tissot PRX is the cool, favourite son of the Swiss watch brand, the Tissot Gentleman is definitely a forgotten son. Making use of the same Powermatic 80 movement, the Gentleman does away with the integrated bracelet and sharp edges in favour of a more traditional look.

If you've got around £1,000 to spend, this is a fantastic option.

3. Tudor 1926 Luna

(Image credit: Tudor)

Okay, so a watch with a moonphase hardly fits the bill for simplicity, but I'm letting it slide for the Tudor 1926 Luna. This recent release is simply stunning, and would work perfectly for the same environments where the Oyster Perpetual flies.

Snagging a moonphase for a watch at this price point is just a neat bonus.

4. TAG Heuer Carrera

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

TAG Heuer's Carrera is a perfect alternative for the Oyster Perpetual. This particular model packs in a date window at the six o'clock position, while maintaining a neat 36mm case diameter for easy wearing.

I've opted for the pink dial model too, because it is the best, but there are more understated versions if you're so inclined.

5. Nomos Club Sport Neomatik

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

There are few watches which have had a hold over me quite like the Nomos Club Sport Neomatik. Having first tested it over 18 months ago, the piece has stuck with me for having an effortlessly wearable design that looks great, too.

Throw in an in-house movement and you're looking at one of the best value-for-money watches on the market.