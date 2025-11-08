I test watches for a living – here are five field watches I'd pick over the Rolex Explorer

For many watch lovers, there comes a time when simplicity rules the roost. Gone are the fancy complications and intricate dial materials; in its place, something easy to read, well made and understated.

For many, that watch is the Rolex Explorer. A shining example of luxury done simply, the model is easy to read and looks great with just about any outfit you'd dare to pair it with.

If you love the look, but fancy a different brand or something less costly, great news. I've put my horological hat on and found a handsome quintet, all of which are deserving of your cash.

1. Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

This is often the first serious watch people are recommended and it isn't hard to see why. The Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical is a masterpiece of simplicity, with a rugged, dependable build that is underpinned by its military history.

If you're looking to snag something of this ilk on a budget, this is a tried and tested option.

2. Clemence Watches Munro

(Image credit: Clemence Watches)

My personal favourite on this list, the Clemence Watches Munro is a masterful take on this form. Simple, elegant and dependable, this one packs in a Miyota 9-series movement with a devilishly slim case.

It's also designed in Britain, and offsets two times the carbon for every watch sold, which is a big plus for the eco-conscious. As someone who handles a lot of watches, this one has really stuck with me over the years, and that certainly counts for something.

3. Seiko Alpinist

(Image credit: Seiko)

If you're looking for something in this ilk which leans slightly more towards the dressy side of life, the Seiko Alpinist is the one for you. Its a modern classic, with a classy leather strap juxtaposing 200m of water resistance, like a tuxedoed James Bond – classy, but always ready for action.

4. Tudor Ranger

(Image credit: Tudor)

Tudor always feels like an obvious choice in these round-ups, with the brand sitting under the same umbrella as the big crown-logo brand. But even without the association, the Tudor Ranger is a magnificent watch.

Like a beefed up version of the Explorer, this is a proper luxury tool watch.

5. Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra

(Image credit: Omeg)

Perhaps a slightly rogue final choice, but I really do see a lot of the same qualities of the Explorer in the Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra. It's rugged and dependable, yet packed with luxurious appointments to create a product which feels like the perfect everyday watch.