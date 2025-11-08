I test watches for a living – here are five field watches I'd pick over the Rolex Explorer

It's the ultimate everyday watch, and there are lots of ways to get the look on a budget

Rolex Explorer
(Image credit: Rolex)
For many watch lovers, there comes a time when simplicity rules the roost. Gone are the fancy complications and intricate dial materials; in its place, something easy to read, well made and understated.

For many, that watch is the Rolex Explorer. A shining example of luxury done simply, the model is easy to read and looks great with just about any outfit you'd dare to pair it with.

1. Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical

The Hamilton Khaki Field Quartz

(Image credit: Sam Cross)
Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical
Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical: £545 at Chisholm Hunter

The Khaki Field Mechanical is a proper yardstick in the world of watches.

This is often the first serious watch people are recommended and it isn't hard to see why. The Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical is a masterpiece of simplicity, with a rugged, dependable build that is underpinned by its military history.

If you're looking to snag something of this ilk on a budget, this is a tried and tested option.

2. Clemence Watches Munro

Clemence Munro

(Image credit: Clemence Watches)
Clemence Watches Munro
Clemence Watches Munro: £575 at clemencewatches.com

A fine example of brilliant British watchmaking.

My personal favourite on this list, the Clemence Watches Munro is a masterful take on this form. Simple, elegant and dependable, this one packs in a Miyota 9-series movement with a devilishly slim case.

It's also designed in Britain, and offsets two times the carbon for every watch sold, which is a big plus for the eco-conscious. As someone who handles a lot of watches, this one has really stuck with me over the years, and that certainly counts for something.

3. Seiko Alpinist

Seiko Prospex Alpinist Night Sky

(Image credit: Seiko)
Seiko Prospex Alpinist
Seiko Prospex Alpinist: £690 at Goldsmiths

A classy watch that is ready for action when needed.

If you're looking for something in this ilk which leans slightly more towards the dressy side of life, the Seiko Alpinist is the one for you. Its a modern classic, with a classy leather strap juxtaposing 200m of water resistance, like a tuxedoed James Bond – classy, but always ready for action.

4. Tudor Ranger

Tudor Ranger

(Image credit: Tudor)
Tudor Ranger
Tudor Ranger: £2,950 at Beaverbrooks

The perfect Rolex Explorer alternative? Quite possibly.

Tudor always feels like an obvious choice in these round-ups, with the brand sitting under the same umbrella as the big crown-logo brand. But even without the association, the Tudor Ranger is a magnificent watch.

Like a beefed up version of the Explorer, this is a proper luxury tool watch.

5. Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M

(Image credit: Omeg)
Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra
Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra: £6,200 at Beaverbrooks

Snag this killer Omega as the perfect everyday watch.

Perhaps a slightly rogue final choice, but I really do see a lot of the same qualities of the Explorer in the Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra. It's rugged and dependable, yet packed with luxurious appointments to create a product which feels like the perfect everyday watch.

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

