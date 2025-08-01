This beautiful new Seiko was inspired by mountains at nighttime
Seiko Prospex Alpinist ‘Night Sky’ is a must-have autumn/winter watch
QUICK SUMMARY
Seiko's new Prospex Alpinist Night Sky serves up a beautiful dark blue dial with pair of matching leather and canvas straps.
Limited to 3,000 pieces and only available in Europe, the watch is priced at £780 and is available to pre-order now.
We’ve only just hit August, but I’m already thinking about how perfect Seiko’s latest Prospex Alpinist would look on a winter’s day, beneath some appropriately chic knitwear.
It’s called the Alpinist Night Sky, since the dark blue dial and matching calf leather strap were inspired by the colours of a nighttime sky over a mountainous scenery.
Seiko also says how the watch fits into its Alpinist Collection, which launched back in 1959 and included watches designed for Japanese ‘Yama-otoko’.
These so-called mountain men were known for their strength and willingness to help travelers, the Japanese watchmaker says, and to be reliable across treacherous terrains – just what you’d want from your trusty timepiece, in other words.
Limited to 3,000 pieces and only available in Europe, the Alpinist Night Sky features a lovely dark blue dial with a very subtle vertical striped pattern. The colour is nicely complemented by dark grey numerals and cathedral-style hour and minute hands, plus a gold-coloured second hand. I also like the magnification of the date window at the three o’clock position, and that the watch has an exhibition case back.
Through there, you can see Seiko’s in-house 6R35 calibre automatic mechanical movement, which is accurate to -15/+25 seconds per day and has a power reserve of up to 70 hours.
As well as the aforementioned leather strap, the watch also comes with a blue canvas strap with white stitching and stainless steel buckle. Priced at £780, the Seiko Prospex Alpinist ‘Night Sky’ European exclusive is available to pre-order now.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.