Arnold & Son’s new Perpetual Moon watch pays tribute to Cornwall – but you might not get one

QUICK SUMMARY Arnold & Son has debuted the Perpetual Moon 41.5 Red Gold Cliff Grey Edition. Limited to just 28 pieces, the dial is inspired by the cliffs of Cornwall, and features moon and sea-inspired accents.

Arnold & Son has just launched the new Perpetual Moon 41.5 Red Gold Cliff Grey Edition – wow, what a mouthful. Aside from the long name, the new watch features one of the largest moons in watchmaking and is inspired by the cliffs of Cornwall – but you might not be able to get your hands on one.

If you’re a fan of astronomy, then chances are you’ll love Arnold & Son’s Perpetual Moon collection. The range features detailed moonphases and decorations depicted in precious metals, including red gold and platinum. The brand’s latest watch sticks to its collections’ trademarks with its moon, constellation and ocean-inspired accents.

The new Perpetual Moon 41.5 Red Gold Cliff Grey Edition is inspired by the cliffs of Cornwall, paying homage to the founder’s country of birth. This nod to Cornwall is also dedicated to the port of departure for His Majesty’s ships which are equipped with marine chronometers designed by John Arnold.

The dial of the Perpetual Moon 41.5 Red Gold Cliff Grey Edition is the real standout of the watch, and shows off a stunning moon and Ursa Major and Cassiopeia constellations. The moon and constellations have been hand painted and crafted in mother of pearl overlaid with Super-LumiNova to enhance visibility.

(Image credit: Arnold & Son)

The ‘Cliff Grey’ element of the watch is a Stellar Rays decoration which overlaps the main moonphase. The ‘plate’ is made from layers of transparent lacquer and is in a Cliff Grey shade which gives a nod to the British coast and Cornwall’s cliff faces. Other colours on the watch include midnight blue PVD for the moonphase background and red gold on the hour markers and hours and minute hands.

As the name indicates, the Perpetual Moon 41.5 Red Gold Cliff Grey Edition has a 41.5mm case which is 11.30mm thick. It’s powered by the A&S1512 manually-wound calibre movement which offers a 90 hour power reserve. The movement is visible through the caseback, alongside a secondary moonphase indicator.

Due to the craftsmanship and time that went into making the Perpetual Moon 41.5 Red Gold Cliff Grey Edition, Arnold & Son has only made 28 pieces. If you want to get your hands on one, you’ll have to be quick – oh, and you’ll also need £37,000!