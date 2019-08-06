Best smartphone deals for August 2019: get the best phone deal for you

If you're after a new smartphone in 2019 then you've come to the right place. That's because we've got the absolute best phone deals around. We've done all the legwork for you and collected the very best phone prices and contracts you'll find anywhere on the internet.

No, seriously. We've collected prices for all the major handsets, from the iPhone XS Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 10, through the iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S10, and right down via the OnePlus 7 Pro, Sony Xperia 1 and HTC U12+ to the budget awesomeness that is the Motorola Moto G7 Plus and more - and on all the major UK networks, too.

So if you thought you were going to have to wait until Black Friday in November to snap up a cheap mobile phone deal, then think again.

There is literally a fantastic phone deal for everyone here and we're proud to be delivering such great smartphone buying advice.

And, be under no illusion, we know what we're talking about when it comes round to smartphones. We test all the best smartphones on the market, including all the best cheap smartphones, too, meaning there are very few devices that we have not spent serious time with. As such, we're in the perfect position to judge which smartphone deals are worth your time, and which are me-too wannabes.

Every budget, style choice and data requirement is covered by this list. So what're you waiting for? Get scrolling! Remember, to see all the deals currently available, be sure to click the VIEW ALL DEALS button at the bottom of the page.

Best phone deals for August 2019