This five-star DJI drone deal is still hanging around, but not for much longer

Amazon Prime Day may be over and the summer sales winding down, but that doesn’t mean the best deals have disappeared. In fact, one of the season’s standout offers is still hovering; you can snag this DJI Air 3S for almost £145 cheaper .

We’re seriously shocked that this brilliant drone bundle is still on offer. When our resident drone expert, Derek Adams, reviewed the Air 3S he said: “It’s an exceptional drone that strikes a perfect balance between performance, camera quality, portability and price.”

DJI 3S Air Fly More Combo: was £1,239 now £1,094.95 at Amazon One of DJI's newer drones, the 3S Air strikes a perfect balance between performance, camera quality, and portability. It has a dual-camera drone with 4K/60 video, LiDAR obstacle sensing, and up to 45 minutes of flight time – ideal for serious creators and enthusiasts.

He also praised its impressive dual 4K camera setup, upgraded obstacle avoidance and new autonomous flight modes – ultimately calling it the perfect drone for casual flying through to serious content creation.

As this is the Fly More Combo, as well as the Air 3S drone, this bundle also comes with a 3 series battery charging hub, DJI RC-N3 controller, ND filters, a shoulder bag to store everything in, and more.

While £144 off may not be the biggest saving we've seen in DJI history, it's still very decent. The Air 3S has been on offer for a while though, so we don't expect it to stay at this price for too much longer (all good things must come to an end). If you therefore want it, we'd make the most of this offer while you can.