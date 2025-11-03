Five-star ultra-light DJI drone is now selling for its cheapest price before Black Friday

This will be my third year covering Black Friday, and every year it feels like the deals fly in earlier and earlier. Case in point, Amazon is now selling the DJI Mini 4 Pro More Combo for its cheapest price ever, at £729 – saving you over £200 off its original price tag.

Despite weighing less than 250grams – ducking below UK flying regulations, so you can basically fly it anywhere – and being small enough to fit in a handbag, the Mini 4 Pro crams in a whole lot of tech, making it one of the best drones in its weight category. As this is the Fly More Combo, you’ll also get the best DJI controller – the RC2 – which has a built-in LCD screen, three additional batteries for more flying time, a shoulder bag and more!

DJI Mini 4 Pro (RC-N2): was £979 now £729 at Amazon This folding mini-drone shoots 4K HDR, flies for up to 34 minutes, and keeps itself out of trouble with omnidirectional vision sensing. At under 249g, it sits beneath stricter rules in many regions. With the Fly More Combo you also the RC 2 controller, three additional batteries, a two-way charging hub, a shoulder bag and more.

Built with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, the Mini 4 Pro is capable of capturing sensational 4K video footage at 100fps and razor sharp 48MP stills, arguably making it one of the most powerful drones in its weight category that money can buy, which is why we gave it a five-star review .

It also has a commendable 34 minute flight time, a top speed of around 36mp in Sport mode and plenty of autonomous flight modes – from ActiveTrack to MasterShots – making it easier than ever to capture cinematic footage. Plus, improved obstacle avoidance, thanks to its new omnidirectional binocular vision.

Whether you’ve been looking to treat yourself to your first drone, or know someone that has, the Mini 4 Pro may be small, but it delivers a hell of a package in regards to spec and camera performance. If you’re a first-time unsure what model to go for, we’d highly recommend this.