Don't buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick this Black Friday – buy one of these instead

As with most recent years, one of the big sellers in the Amazon Black Friday sale is its Fire TV Stick 4K. I can see why. The simple device is 58% off, taking the price down to just £24.99 ($24.99 in the US). For that, it plugs into the back of any TV with an HDMI port and turns it into a fully fledged smart TV – with 4K streaming, if your TV supports it.

It's difficult to argue with the logic behind buying this Fire TV Stick, especially at such a reduced price. But If you're going to invest in a streaming box, you can do better – especially right now with the Black Friday sale on. While it may cost you a little bit more at the outset, you will thank me later.

Smart TV options

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55in
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55in: was £749.99 now £329.99 at Amazon
Until recently Amazon's top-tier TV (a 2024 model has since been revealed), the 'Omni QLED' part mean it's got the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV, meanwhile, means built-in catch-up services, so it's brilliantly easy to use.

LG C5 65-inch OLED TV
LG C5 65-inch OLED TV: was £1,799 now £1,349.10 at Amazon
LG's sensibly priced OLED TV just got a bit more affordable with this deal, and is well worth snapping up.

Streaming devices

Apple TV 4K (2022)
Apple TV 4K (2022): was £149 now £139 at Amazon
Apple's streaming box is different to beat for performance and quality.

Netgem 4K Pleio streaming device
Netgem 4K Pleio streaming device: at Amazon
£99 on Amazon

Fire TV Sticks

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was £69.99 now £39.99 at Amazon
Amazon's flagship Fire TV Stick, with new Ambient experience.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £24.99 at Amazon
Amazon's biggest-selling Fire TV Stick right now – for good reason.

