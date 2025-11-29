Live
Amazon Cyber Monday UK deals – big discounts until 1 December
Black Friday may be over, but the Amazon sale is still going for another three days
Cyber Monday was traditionally the online retail day of deals, but now it stands as the final outpost of the Black Friday deals marathon. This year, Amazon's sale runs all the way through to Cyber Monday, without even a cup of water and a slice of orange. So then, so does our deals coverage.
The 2025 sale runs from 20 November to 1 December, offering buyers 11 days of discounts across the store. This means that you can start your deal shopping more than a week before Black Friday itself (which falls on 28 November this year), and carry on until Cyber Monday.
You can view all deals on the dedicated Amazon Black Friday deals page on its website. However, below you will find the very best picks from our expert team, who not only know a thing or two about tech but have covered the Black Friday sales for many years.
Editor's picks
- 🏷️ Apple: AirTags (4 Pack)
was £119, now £74
- 🎧 Apple AirPods Pro 2
was £229now £162
- 🎧 Apple AirPods 4,
was £119, now £99
- 💻 Apple iPad Air 11-inch M3
was £599, now £499
- 🎧 Bowers & Wilkins: PX7 S2e:
was £240now £196
- 📺 Hisense: 55 Inch QLED 4K Smart TV
was £429, now £349
- 📺 Hisense: 55 Inch MiniLED QLED 4K
was £999, now £499
- 📖 Amazon Kindle: 21% off the new Kindle Paperwhite
- 📺 Amazon: Fire TV Omni QLED 55in
was £749.99, now £329.99
- 📺 Amazon: Fire TV Omni Mini-LED QLED 75in
was £1599.99, now £899.99
- 📹 Blink Outdoor 4 camera + Blink Mini 2 now 71% off
- 📷 DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, was £319, now £239
- 📱 Nothing: Phone (2a) was £319, now £277
- 🍦 Ninja Creami Soft Serve Ice Cream maker, was £349, now £273
- 🕹️ Sony PlayStation 5 console,
was £479, now £379
- 🔊 Sonos: Era 300
was £449,now £348
- 🧽 Karcher Window Vac, was £79.99, now £41.99
- 🔊 Sonos: Ray soundbar
was £279,now £158
- 🕹️ Star Wars: Arcade Machine
was £699.99, now £469.29
- 💍 Ultrahuman Ring Air,
was £329,now £229
- 📺 XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K projector, was £1129, now £599
Current deals
Cyber Monday TV deals
An impressive OLED TV with 120Hz refresh, Google TV OS and 360 Spatial Sound.
With a beautifully managed OLED panel and great sound direct from the panel itself (literally – Sony uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – except now its price tag is altogether less so thanks to a massive £800 off the usual asking price.
Until recently Amazon's top-tier TV (a 2024 model has since been revealed), the 'Omni QLED' part mean it's got the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV, meanwhile, means built-in catch-up services, so it's brilliantly easy to use.
LG's sensibly priced OLED TV just got a bit more affordable with this deal, and is well worth snapping up.
Hisense's epic 75-inch MiniLED TV has all the features you need for gaming and movies, from Dolby Atmos to 165Hz refresh.
This stylish laser projector keeps dropping at Amazon. Hisense make some killer audiovisual tech, and this projector is no different.
Cyber Monday audio deals
Save on the white version of this incredible smart speaker, featuring Dolby Atmos sound.
Save on the black version of the Sonos Era 300 wireless speaker.
The smaller Era speaker produces excellent sound and doubles as a smart speaker.
Save on the second-generation Sonos Beam smart soundbar.
Save 51% on the white version of the all-in-one compact Sonos Ray soundbar (or 50% on the black version). Ideal for smaller TV setups.
Save 20% on the Sonos Move 2 portable speaker. This produces excellent sound wherever you take it, and comes with a handy charging base.
Save 36%: There's a massive price drop for Samsung's 2024 best soundbar system, taking it to an all-time low. This isn't because it's an older model, either, this is the latest and greatest offering, complete with HDMI passthrough, all the boxes you could want for surround, and great tie-in features with Samsung TVs that make it a stellar proposition.
Cyber Monday laptop deals
Leading the way as one of the new Copilot+ PCs, the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop is as useful as it is slim. It runs on the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus CPU and has a 512GB SSD built in for storage.