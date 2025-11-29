Amazon Cyber Monday UK deals – big discounts until 1 December

Cyber Monday was traditionally the online retail day of deals, but now it stands as the final outpost of the Black Friday deals marathon. This year, Amazon's sale runs all the way through to Cyber Monday, without even a cup of water and a slice of orange. So then, so does our deals coverage.

The 2025 sale runs from 20 November to 1 December, offering buyers 11 days of discounts across the store. This means that you can start your deal shopping more than a week before Black Friday itself (which falls on 28 November this year), and carry on until Cyber Monday.

You can view all deals on the dedicated Amazon Black Friday deals page on its website. However, below you will find the very best picks from our expert team, who not only know a thing or two about tech but have covered the Black Friday sales for many years.

Editor's picks

Current deals

Cyber Monday TV deals

Save 5% Sony A80L OLED 55-inch: was £1,099 now £1,044 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ With a beautifully managed OLED panel and great sound direct from the panel itself (literally – Sony uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – except now its price tag is altogether less so thanks to a massive £800 off the usual asking price.

Save 56% Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55in: was £749.99 now £329.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Until recently Amazon's top-tier TV (a 2024 model has since been revealed), the 'Omni QLED' part mean it's got the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV, meanwhile, means built-in catch-up services, so it's brilliantly easy to use.

Cyber Monday audio deals

Save 21% Sonos Ray soundbar: was £199 now £158 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Save 51% on the white version of the all-in-one compact Sonos Ray soundbar (or 50% on the black version). Ideal for smaller TV setups.

Save 22% Sonos Move 2: was £449 now £348 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Save 20% on the Sonos Move 2 portable speaker. This produces excellent sound wherever you take it, and comes with a handy charging base.

Save 47% Samsung HW-Q990D surround system: was £1,499 now £799 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Save 36%: There's a massive price drop for Samsung's 2024 best soundbar system, taking it to an all-time low. This isn't because it's an older model, either, this is the latest and greatest offering, complete with HDMI passthrough, all the boxes you could want for surround, and great tie-in features with Samsung TVs that make it a stellar proposition.

Cyber Monday laptop deals