Amazon Cyber Monday UK deals – big discounts until 1 December

Black Friday may be over, but the Amazon sale is still going for another three days

Cyber Monday was traditionally the online retail day of deals, but now it stands as the final outpost of the Black Friday deals marathon. This year, Amazon's sale runs all the way through to Cyber Monday, without even a cup of water and a slice of orange. So then, so does our deals coverage.

Editor's picks

Current deals

Cyber Monday TV deals

Sony Bravia 8 65-inch
Sony Bravia 8 65-inch: was £2,499 now £1,619 at Amazon
An impressive OLED TV with 120Hz refresh, Google TV OS and 360 Spatial Sound.

Sony A80L OLED 55-inch
Sony A80L OLED 55-inch: was £1,099 now £1,044 at Amazon
With a beautifully managed OLED panel and great sound direct from the panel itself (literally – Sony uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – except now its price tag is altogether less so thanks to a massive £800 off the usual asking price.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55in
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55in: was £749.99 now £329.99 at Amazon
Until recently Amazon's top-tier TV (a 2024 model has since been revealed), the 'Omni QLED' part mean it's got the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV, meanwhile, means built-in catch-up services, so it's brilliantly easy to use.

LG C5 65-inch OLED TV
LG C5 65-inch OLED TV: was £1,799 now £1,349.10 at Amazon
LG's sensibly priced OLED TV just got a bit more affordable with this deal, and is well worth snapping up.

Hisense U8Q MiniLED QLED 75-inch TV
Hisense U8Q MiniLED QLED 75-inch TV: was £1,999 now £1,279.20 at Amazon
Hisense's epic 75-inch MiniLED TV has all the features you need for gaming and movies, from Dolby Atmos to 165Hz refresh.

Hisense 4k Trichroma Mini Laser Projector
Hisense 4k Trichroma Mini Laser Projector: was £1,999 now £804.91 at Amazon
This stylish laser projector keeps dropping at Amazon. Hisense make some killer audiovisual tech, and this projector is no different.

Cyber Monday audio deals

Sonos Era 300
Sonos Era 300 : was £449 now £348 at Amazon
Save on the white version of this incredible smart speaker, featuring Dolby Atmos sound.

Sonos Era 300
Sonos Era 300: was £449 now £348 at Amazon
Save on the black version of the Sonos Era 300 wireless speaker.

Sonos Era 100
Sonos Era 100: was £199 now £168 at Amazon
The smaller Era speaker produces excellent sound and doubles as a smart speaker.

Sonos Beam (gen 2)
Sonos Beam (gen 2): was £449 now £335 at Amazon
Save on the second-generation Sonos Beam smart soundbar.

Sonos Ray soundbar
Sonos Ray soundbar: was £199 now £158 at Amazon
Save 51% on the white version of the all-in-one compact Sonos Ray soundbar (or 50% on the black version). Ideal for smaller TV setups.

Sonos Move 2
Sonos Move 2: was £449 now £348 at Amazon
Save 20% on the Sonos Move 2 portable speaker. This produces excellent sound wherever you take it, and comes with a handy charging base.

Samsung HW-Q990D surround system
Samsung HW-Q990D surround system: was £1,499 now £799 at Amazon
Save 36%: There's a massive price drop for Samsung's 2024 best soundbar system, taking it to an all-time low. This isn't because it's an older model, either, this is the latest and greatest offering, complete with HDMI passthrough, all the boxes you could want for surround, and great tie-in features with Samsung TVs that make it a stellar proposition.

Cyber Monday laptop deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop
Microsoft Surface Laptop: was £1,249 now £949 at Amazon
Leading the way as one of the new Copilot+ PCs, the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop is as useful as it is slim. It runs on the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus CPU and has a 512GB SSD built in for storage.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4: