Better than Steam Deck – this is the 5-star gaming handheld I bought in the Cyber Monday deals myself

Even though I own more than 20 retro gaming handhelds, I've always held off from buying a Steam Deck – mainly in the vain hope that a Steam Deck 2 would come along to win me over.

However, while that's still nowhere near being released, two things have just won me over. First, Valve's first ever Steam Black Friday sale lists 100s of SteamOS-optimised games for as low as £1 / $1. And second, a 5-star gaming handheld many believe is better than the Steam Deck is at an unbelievable price.

The Lenovo Legion Go S is the only other PC handheld that runs on SteamOS from the box and it's available on John Lewis in the UK with £110 off, and Best Buy in the States with up to $250 slashed off the usual retail price.

Even better is that the 32GB Z1 Extreme version has £100 off too – on Lenovo's own website in the UK. That deal is so good I've made the plunge myself.

Lenovo Legion Go S UK deals

Lenovo Legion Go S US deals

These deals are truly awesome for a portable PC that's arguably better at running Steam games than the Steam Deck itself.

Indeed, we gave the 32GB Lenovo Legion Go S five stars in our review earlier this month.

Steam Black Friday deals

Once you've opted for the right handheld, you just need to fill it with games. And with Steam's first ever Black Friday sale in its final days, you can grab a last minute bargain.

For example, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is just £1.18 / $1.49 right now – with a staggering 95% off – and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – one of the best Star Wars games of all time – is just £3.49 / $3.99.

There are literally hundreds of other bargains like that, while some other superb games that run well on a handheld are also dirt cheap – such as Dave the Diver at just £9.35 / $10.99.

Even recently released AAA titles have big discounts – GTA V Enhanced is just £14.99 / $14.99 for example.