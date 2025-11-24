I recently said this was in my top 3 retro gaming handhelds, now it's at a stocking filler price for Black Friday

This Black Friday sales period has already proved huge for fans of retro gaming, with deals left, right and centre, and on both sides of the pond.

But it's rare for some of the more sought-after devices to get discounts – especially as good as this one. There's a great deal for the HyperMegaTech Super Pocket Neo Geo Edition – you get up to 21% off right now, with the handheld priced at just $54.99 in the States, and £43.13 in the UK.

Considering I recently listed it as one of my top three favourite retro gaming handhelds, and it's proved hard to get hold of ever since, that's a great discount to snap up.

In fact, I often write about HyperMegaTech's parent company Evercade, and how good its retro gaming products are. And as well as the Neo Geo Edition handheld, the brand has all manner of other great deals on right now – in the US and UK. So check out the below.

US deal Save 21% HyperMegaTech! Super Pocket Neo Geo Edition: was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Coming with 14 classic Neo Geo games preinstalled, this special edition Super Pocket handheld is a must for every gamer who remembers the 90s fondly (or wants to experience the period's best for the first time).

UK deal Save 16% HyperMegaTech! Super Pocket Neo Geo Edition: was £51.64 now £43.13 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ As well as the preinstalled Neo Geo games, each Super Pocket is compatible with Evercade's rapidly growing library of affordable retro game cartridges, so you can add titles to play from throughout the history of gaming.

UK deal Save 20% HyperMegaTech! Super Pocket Taito Edition: was £49.99 now £39.95 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If your retro gaming tastes go even further back, this Taito Edition Super Pocket could be more up your street. It also works with Evercade cartridges, but includes 18 arcade classics, such as Space Invaders and Bubble Bobble.

US deal Save 21% HyperMegaTech! Super Pocket Data East Edition: was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Another brilliant bargain, the Data East Edition Super Pocket has 18 pre-loaded arcade games, including Bad Dudes vs. Dragon Ninja, and the superb BurgerTime (one of the best games of all time, in my opinion).

If you want to step up your next retro gaming handheld a notch, Evercade also has some amazing deals on its universal, widescreen handheld and home console.

Both of which come with the Tomb Raider Collection 1 Evercade cartridge – which features the first three Lara Croft games, as originally made for the PSOne.

UK deal Save £20 Evercade EXP-R: was £99.99 now £79.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Coming with an 800 x 480 IPS display and built-in Wi-Fi, the Evercade EXP-R can be expanded through the use of any Evercade cartridge. It can be played vertically as well as horizontally, for arcade games that require a tall screen – such as many early shoot-em-ups.

US deal Save 19% Evercade VS-R Retro Gaming Console: was $129.99 now $104.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Evercade VS-R uses the same game cartridges as all other Evercade devices, but plays them through your TV via a HDMI connection. It comes with one controller, but can be expanded to fit up to four player. And it can store two cartridges at once.

There are also some great deals across multiple Evercade game cartridges that will be available throughout Black Friday.

They work in all of the Evercade devices, including the Super Pockets and even the Bartop Arcade Machines that have proved very popular.