Your iPhone is about to be turned into a flip phone for a great reason – to play retro games

Quick Summary 8BitDo has teased a flip-style accessory for iPhone and Android handsets that adds retro gamepad controls. It connects via USB-C, but we're still waiting to hear more about its full featureset.

This year's CES hasn't even kicked off fully yet, but there have already been some tantalising product teases. And as well as the big TV announcements and smart home gadgetry, there's something for gamers and retro gaming fans this year.

Controller and accessories manufacturer 8BitDo had a cracking 2025, releasing several gamepads that are arguably better than first-party equivalents. It now looks like it'll hit 2026 running too.

As well as a so-far unnamed pro controller, the brand has revealed a mobile gaming accessory that turns an iPhone or Android handset into a Game Boy style retro console. And unlike others on the market, it does so with an interesting flip-style form factor.

We don't know a hell of a lot about it at present, but 8BitDo has posted a teaser video for the FlipPad on its X feed, stating that it is officially approved my Apple.

Where mobile play unfolds.Introducing 8BitDo FlipPad — a flip-style gamepad designed for mobile gaming.Compatible with iOS and Android devices. Officially supported by Apple.Coming Summer 2026.Experience it first at @CES 2026.LVCC Central Hall · Booth #15641#FlipPad… pic.twitter.com/snddY5OaMxJanuary 4, 2026

It will officially launch the add-on at the show itself, but has also revealed that it's planned for a summer 2026 release.

What we can gather from the clip is that it'll attach via USB-C, so will be a powered device and control codes will be transmitted rather than use the capacitive touchscreen of the phone (like some recent rivals).

(Image credit: 8BitDo)

The retro colour scheme is very Game Boy-esque and it's also obviously best suited for emulation thanks to only sporting a D-pad – there are no thumbsticks, so anything above the PSOne will be difficult to control. Plus, as it takes up the lower half of your screen, games will run best in 4:3, 10:9 and 3:2 aspect ratios, I'd imagine.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'm also not sure why the underside of the FlipPad looks like a screen itself, rather than a soft pad to avoid damaging your phone's display. Maybe there's an extra trick up its sleeve?

We'll find out for sure when CES 2026 kicks off fully on Tuesday 6 January. Make sure you check back with T3 often.