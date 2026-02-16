New iPhone 17e renders could give you food for thought when hunting for a new phone

Quick Summary A video has appeared on YouTube showing off the iPhone 17e and what is expected for this new budget iPhone. It suggests we might see Dynamic Island, three colour options and MagSafe charging, at last.

There is never a shortage of leaks when it comes to Apple and its upcoming devices. We’ve heard plenty about new MacBook models lately, as well as new iPads and the next top-of-the-range iPhones set to arrive in September. But today, it’s the humble iPhone 16e replacement that has been doing the rounds.

Most rumours have previously suggested that the iPhone 17e will launch in mid-February, and while there has been nothing official from Apple as yet, there have been several reports about the new budget iPhone.

What could the iPhone 17e offer?

The latest comes from YouTuber Jon Prosser, who has published a video showing some very detailed custom renders of what to expect from the iPhone 17e, based on rumours.

Prosser suggests that the iPhone 17e will run on a “slightly binned A19 processor” and potentially come in three colour options, including Lavender.

The iPhone 16e only comes in Black or White so adding a third colour option would be great, especially since the purple of the iPhone 17 is lovely in the flesh. Those are the two elements that seem to be new, while some of the other things Prosser talks about and presents have been mentioned before.

Introducing iPhone 17e | First Look - YouTube Watch On

The most notable of those is the inclusion of the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17e in place of the notch, which would be a quite a big deal if it happens. Prosser does say he isn’t 100% sure about that though, so a little pinch of salt is perhaps necessary on that point.

Elsewhere, he mentions a 48-megapixel single camera with better low light performance, MagSafe charging and a starting price of $599.

There is also the mention of the same 18-megapixel front camera that was introduced on the iPhone 17 models in September last year, which is one of my favourite features about them. The display, meanwhile, is said to come in at 6.1-inches with a 60Hz refresh rate.

It’s worth noting that none of this is confirmed as yet, so while the video makes the iPhone 17e look gorgeous, we will have to wait until is officially announced before we find out if this is actually what it will look like.

Current rumours suggest we won't have too long to wait, however.