iPhone 18 could have one crucial thing in common with its predecessor – and we're very happy about it

Quick Summary A research analyst has claimed Apple is focusing on "cost management" for this year's iPhone Pro models. As such, it has been suggested the base price of the iPhone 18 Pro models could be in line with the current iPhone 17 Pro models.

There have been a number of rumours surrounding the iPhone 18 Pro models of late. Most have suggested we could see Apple introduce under-display Face ID to this year’s models, which has caused some contradicting reports as to what will happen to Dynamic Island.

The latest report talks about price, however. All too often we see prices rising for succeeding devices and sometimes those prices increase even when there are minimal improvements. It’s suggested Apple is looking to keep the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max the same as their predecessors, however, and we are thrilled.

Could the iPhone 18 Pro really see no price increase?

The price talk comes after Jeff Pu, an equity analyst with investment firm GF Securities, published a research note that was then obtained by MacRumors. According to Pu, his company’s “supply chain research” suggests Apple is focused on “cost management”, with the MacRumors report noting that Pu believes the starting prices of the new iPhone 18 Pro models will be “unchanged” or at a “similar level”.

Pu isn’t the only analyst to suggest the prices of this year’s top iPhone models could remain the same as the iPhone 17 Pro models, with Ming-Chi Kuo also noting that the Cupertino company is looking to “avoid raising prices as much as possible”.

(Image credit: Future)

Kuo suggested prices would remain “flat” compared to last year’s models, while Pu believes Apple has been negotiating with both Samsung and SK Hynix in order to get “favourable” memory chip deals. The MacRumors report also said Pu wrote that he expected Apple to find a way to lower costs of other components like the camera modules and display.

For now, nothing is confirmed of course, nor will it be until later this year. Typically Apple announces the new iPhones in September, with pricing announced at the same time. It is therefore several months before we find out if Pu and Kuo are right, but we’re keeping fingers crossed.

