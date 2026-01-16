Expert reveals predicted specs for iPhone 18 series – and that includes the highly-anticipated iPhone Fold

Quick Summary Full specs for this year's iPhone 18 range have been leaked. There's a lot to love about what's to come.

With 2026 now well underway, it looks set to be one of the biggest years for Apple fans. Why? Because 2026 looks set to be a landmark year for the iPhone range, including the long-awaited debut of the brand's first foldable phone in the iPhone Fold.

Now, a respected tech insider has shared details of all the models we're expecting in the Autumn. The news comes from Jeff Pu – a well-regarded inside voice in the tech space.

First things first, there are only three models anticipated at the Autumn launch event. The iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and Fold models are slated to launch, but the base model of the iPhone 18 is missing from this report, which ties in with previous reports that suggested that would not arrive until the following year.

As for the three devices we are expecting, specs are remarkably similar. All three will utilise the new A20 Pro processor, paired with 12GB of RAM.

Each of the three shares some similarities in the camera department, too. Front-facing units use 18MP sensors, with two on the fold – one for the inside display and one for the outer display.

The rear cameras are also all 48MP sensors. There are a trio on the Pro and Pro Max models – a main sensor, a periscope zoom and, presumably, an ultra-wide – and two on the Fold. That model loses the periscope zoom, which is not unheard of in the space.

The Fold also does away with Face ID, instead using Touch ID for biometric identification. It also uses a combination of titanium and aluminium in its construction, where the two Pro variants use a solely aluminium casing.

The only other noteworthy update is a long-awaited one – Siri. The analyst suggests that there are a suite of upgrades to the construction of the internal hardware, which is designed to finally enable a more powerful Siri experience.

