Apple may have to turn to rival for help with Siri AI

Quick Summary After countless delays, it looks like Apple may turn to a rival for help with Siri. The latest reports suggest that Gemini may be used to power the next-gen system for iPhones.

If you're a fan of Apple and the iPhone, chances are you're already aware of the ongoing AI-powered Siri saga. The functionality was initially shown off at WWDC 2024, with it expected on devices later that year.

To date, that still hasn't materialised. The brand has encountered numerous roadblocks on the path to getting next-gen Siri employed – and now it may simply turn to one of its rivals.

According to the latest report from Bloomberg, the brand is in early talks with Google over the possibility of using its Gemini AI to power the new Siri. If it were to happen, it would mark one of the most significant steps the brand has taken towards outsourcing its AI roadmap.

Earlier this month, Apple CEO, Tim Cook, said he'd not ruled out the possibility of bolstering the brand's efforts in the AI space with acquisitions. While this almost certainly isn't that, the move to integrate Gemini more deeply may be seen as a surefire route to enable functionality quickly, while the brand continues to develop behind the scenes.

(Image credit: Future)

It's certainly going to give Google some additional bragging rights, too. Late last year, we reported on how Google was looking for Gemini to become the default AI service on iPhones, with the introduction of a dedicated Gemini app for iPhone.

Should this collaborative approach see the light of day, it would likely be seen as a significant win for Google and something of a humbling experience for Apple. Still, sometimes its better to admit when you're beaten – if you can't beat 'em, join 'em.

Having used Gemini extensively, I think it's a fantastic decision for Apple. It's one of the best AI systems I've found, offering the kind of conversational assistance which Siri is also expected to.

In theory, its Gemini Live functionality could almost act as a plug and play replacement for Siri, which should make the transition pretty seamless. We'll be keeping a close eye on this one.