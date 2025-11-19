My Polestar 4 will finally get a Google upgrade I've been long waiting for

Quick Summary Google Gemini will be coming to all of Polestar's range (from Polestar 2 onwards) via a future over-the-air update. The update, which will replace Google Assistant, means a voice-control AI assistant for all users. Gemini's integration in Polestar cars will first be shown in the forthcoming Polestar 5 this week (19-20 November), ahead of a planned public roll-out "in 2026" – with no specific date shared at this time.

Having driven a Polestar 2 for a number of years, when I borrowed a Polestar 4 and loved it so much that I bought one, I hadn't expected the two cars' functionality to differ.

They do, though, as the Polestar 2 included Android Auto, while the Polestar 4 that I swapped it out for lacks it at present – meaning I don't get the full suite of integration with Android apps that I'd like.

While that should be upgraded in the future – just as it was in the Polestar 2, which lacked Android Auto upon its initial release – it fortunately sounds as though there's a halfway upgrade incoming in 2026.

Google Gemini is set to come to all of Polestar's range – the Polestar 2, Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 (the 'original' Polestar 1 is excluded) – replacing the Google Assistant integration of now.

The forthcoming Polestar 5 is set to demonstrate this new integration at an event in the brand's home country's capital, Helsinki, on the 19 through to 20 November.

(Image credit: Polestar)

Gemini, which is Google's AI voice assistant, will bring the ability to interact more naturally with the vehicle, via voice. That'll be really handy for, say, updating Google Maps locations or stop-offs, which can't be done by hand whilst on the road (unless stationary).

All Polestar vehicles' infotainment systems run on Android Automotive OS – not to be confused with the Android Auto interface via your phone, as I've pointed out above – which is Google's own in-car system. To integrate Gemini is an obvious next step.

That said, short of seeing this new demo in action, Polestar hasn't specifically stated what additional controls and features will be added as a result of Gemini's addition, nor to what depth they'll integrate with the car's systems and embedded apps.

"In addition to simple commands, users can expand their interaction with Gemini Live. With a simple prompt: “Hey Google, let’s talk”, users can activate the new feature, which enables them to brainstorm aloud, ask follow-up questions, and access new learning opportunities on the go," reads a quote from the official press release.

Gemini's over-the-air update is due at an unspecified date "in 2026", with "US English" compatibility first. While that certainly confirms the brand's technological commitment, I certainly hope Android Auto for all Polestar cars is also on the near horizon, leveraging Google's baked-in in-car system to the fullest.