LG's new Xboom speakers take on Sonos, Sony and Bose all at once

The speaker market is crazy right now

LG Xboom lineup 2026
With CES now just a matter of days away, and a deluge of techy announcements therefore on the way, LG appears to be trying to steal a march and get some of its news out a little early, when there's less going on. Yesterday, it told the world about its rival for Samsung's The Frame TVs, the Gallery TV, and now it has news from the speaker market.

It's unsurprisingly planning a big 2026 refresh of its Xboom speaker lineup, and there are a bunch of new portable models to show off. The four new speakers are the Xboom Stage 501, Blast, Mini and Rock, and all are endorsed once again by the mystical Will.i.am, whose name never gets any easier to type.

This probably won't be the only slate of new portable speakers announced in the next couple of weeks, and it only confirms that the market is now as competitive as it's ever been. LG's up against it given the stellar options on offer from the likes of Bose, Sony, Sonos and more – but we'll see if its new Xboom speakers hold up to our standards as and when we gets our hands on them.

