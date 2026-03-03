Q Acoustics helps you keep your Hi-Fi hidden with easy-to-install in-wall Bluetooth speakers

Quick Summary If you're looking for a sleek solution to hide your speakers, this might be the answer. The new

Speaker design has come a long way, with many of the models on the market right now looking like works of art in their own right. But if you're still keen to keep those speakers hidden, Q Acoustics might have just the solution.

The brand offers a range of in-wall and in-ceiling speakers, designed to offer discrete audio excellence wherever its needed. What's more, the brand has just unveiled the sleek new E60 control panel, which makes it easier than ever to manage playback on speakers which have no outward controls.

(Image credit: Q Acoustics)

That device is IP54 splash-proof, making it the perfect addition to bathrooms, kitchens, summer houses, or any other environment where humidity is an issue. The design is sleek and modern, with a smooth black casing which looks like it was carved directly from a piece of granite.

That's topped with a range of capacitive controls – volume up and down, complete with a series of LEDs to indicate the level; play/pause, fast forward and rewind; Bluetooth and source buttons; a mute and the power switch.

It features an integrated 2x25W power amplifier which is capable of driving up to two pairs of speakers. There's even a switchable mono mode, which is great for when you want both channels played through both speakers – if you've got one mounted in a bathroom and one in a bedroom, for example.

(Image credit: Q Acoustics)

Playback is handled via Bluetooth 5.0, while an optical digital input caters to wired sources. There's even an analogue line output, which is perfect for connecting an external subwoofer, or an additional power amp, to scale the system as required.

The E60 unit itself costs £279 / €359 (approx. US$370 / AU$530) which is already a pretty decent price. However, the brand has a range of bundles which pair it up with speakers from the brand, and those offer impeccable value.

My pick of that bunch includes the new Qi65CE Easyfit speakers, with the bundle costing just £479 / €619 (approx. US$640 / AU$910).