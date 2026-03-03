Shark’s new robot vacuum uses UV light to show you just how dirty your floor really is

QUICK SUMMARY Shark has launched its new PowerDetect UV Reveal to the US market. The Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal is the brand’s first robot vacuum and mop that uses UV light detection and an RGB colour camera to illuminate hidden dirt on your floors.

Watch out, Eufy – Shark has just debuted its latest robot vacuum cleaner and mop with UV light detection. The new Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal is the first robot vacuum and mop to use a combination of UV light and an RGB colour camera to show you just how dirty your floor really is – but the price will shock you.

One of my favourite vacuum cleaner features is the built-in light in the floorhead that illuminates your floors so you can see what dirt you’ve missed. But the new Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal takes this one step further with its new UV light detection that spots spills and stains that are invisible to the human eye.

To detect these stains, the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal has on-device sensors, cameras and uses its NeuroNav AI algorithm to help the robot move around your home, even at night. When looking for hidden spills, the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal uses visible lighting cues to find it before it starts to vacuum or mop.

Once the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal has detected a mess with its UV light, its HyperSonic Mopping starts to scrub and remove stains. The robot vacuum will verify that the mess has been cleaned before it moves onto different areas of your floors and home.

(Image credit: Shark)

Packed full of sensors, the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal has eight PowerDetect technologies that senses different floor types, edges and objects. It can also lift itself over obstacles and small boundaries with its wheels, a newer robot vacuum trend that many other brands have been exploring, including Roborock and Dreame.

For those who hate emptying their vacuum – who doesn’t?! – the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal comes with its ThermaCharged NeverTouch Pro Base which self-empties, cleans and sanitises it for you. It cleans the mop pads after each use to keep everything hygienic, and seals dirt in its bagless base without releasing allergens.

Aside from clean-up, the base of the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal also charges it. The robot vacuum-mop runs for up to three hours, and if it needs recharging, the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal will return itself to the base for a top-up before continuing your clean.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors