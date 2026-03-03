Shark’s new robot vacuum uses UV light to show you just how dirty your floor really is
Shark debuts first robot vacuum and mop with UV light detection
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
QUICK SUMMARY
Shark has launched its new PowerDetect UV Reveal to the US market.
The Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal is the brand’s first robot vacuum and mop that uses UV light detection and an RGB colour camera to illuminate hidden dirt on your floors.
Watch out, Eufy – Shark has just debuted its latest robot vacuum cleaner and mop with UV light detection. The new Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal is the first robot vacuum and mop to use a combination of UV light and an RGB colour camera to show you just how dirty your floor really is – but the price will shock you.
One of my favourite vacuum cleaner features is the built-in light in the floorhead that illuminates your floors so you can see what dirt you’ve missed. But the new Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal takes this one step further with its new UV light detection that spots spills and stains that are invisible to the human eye.
To detect these stains, the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal has on-device sensors, cameras and uses its NeuroNav AI algorithm to help the robot move around your home, even at night. When looking for hidden spills, the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal uses visible lighting cues to find it before it starts to vacuum or mop.
Once the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal has detected a mess with its UV light, its HyperSonic Mopping starts to scrub and remove stains. The robot vacuum will verify that the mess has been cleaned before it moves onto different areas of your floors and home.
Packed full of sensors, the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal has eight PowerDetect technologies that senses different floor types, edges and objects. It can also lift itself over obstacles and small boundaries with its wheels, a newer robot vacuum trend that many other brands have been exploring, including Roborock and Dreame.
For those who hate emptying their vacuum – who doesn’t?! – the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal comes with its ThermaCharged NeverTouch Pro Base which self-empties, cleans and sanitises it for you. It cleans the mop pads after each use to keep everything hygienic, and seals dirt in its bagless base without releasing allergens.
Aside from clean-up, the base of the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal also charges it. The robot vacuum-mop runs for up to three hours, and if it needs recharging, the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal will return itself to the base for a top-up before continuing your clean.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The PowerDetect UV Reveal is available to buy now for $1,299 at Shark. As of writing, it’s not yet available in the UK or Europe. Compared to other robot vacuum-mops, this is a pretty high price so we’ll have to see if it’s worth the price tag – stay tuned!
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.