Roborock debuts world’s first robot vacuum with wheel legs that climb stairs – it’s my favourite CES launch!

QUICK SUMMARY Roborock has debuted a new robot vacuum cleaner line-up at CES 2026. The standout of the launches is the Roborock Saros Rover which is the world’s first robot vacuum with wheel legs that can climb stairs and slopes.

Watch out, Eufy – Roborock has wowed at CES with its new robot vacuum cleaner line-up. The main standout from the brand has to be the Roborock Saros Rover which looks like something straight out of the future with its wheel leg that has it standing high above the ground – here’s everything you need to know.

Robot vacuums have been advancing in the past year, with many models being able to lift themselves over thresholds and even pick up socks with their robotic arm – like the Roborock Saros Z70 which was announced back at CES 2025. But now, the main obstacle robot vacuums are tackling is stairs.

While some models have lifting technology where retractable legs come out of the vacuum to lift it over obstacles, the Roborock Saros Rover has taken this to the next level. In a world first, Roborock has introduced two-wheel-leg architecture to the Saros Rover that reaches and lifts it up so it can climb stairs, slopes and other difficult terrain.

Its wheel-legs imitates human mobility, so the Roborock Saros Rover can raise and lower each leg independently or together. Aside from moving around your home, the Roborock Saros Rover can turn, change direction or stop suddenly, and it can even jump!

Powered by AI, the Roborock Saros Rover uses motion sensors and 3D spatial information to navigate your home and understand its environment. It’s best for multi-storey homes so you don’t have to carry your robot vacuum up and down the stairs anymore which is a real bonus.

The Roborock Saros Rover is currently in development, so there’s no launch date or pricing available yet – but it’s definitely something I want to get my hands on!

(Image credit: Roborock)

But Roborock hasn’t stopped at a wheeled-leg robot – the brand has debuted new editions to the Saros series, the Saros 20 and Saros 20 Sonic. Originally announced back in 2025, the Roborock Saros 20 has been upgraded with AI to help it recognise up to 201 objects – and it can do some climbing of its own.

While it doesn’t have wheel-legs like the Rover, the Roborock Saros 20 has an AdaptiLif Chassis 3.0 construction, meaning it has main and auxiliary wheels and a retractable arm which pushes the robot vacuum up and over thresholds when it detects them. It also lifts itself according to floor type to offer the best suction power and contact for carpets and hard floors.

As a robot vacuum-mop, the Roborock Saros 20 has up to 35,000 Pa suction power, and a dual spinning mop system. To avoid cross contamination or soggy carpets, the Roborock Saros 20 can detach and lift its mop so the main brushroll can hoover, and the opposite happens for mop-only cleans to avoid spreading particles on wet floors.

There’s many things to like about the Roborock Saros 20 from its anti-tangle technology and navigation, but its RockDock station is seriously impressive. It self-empties and cleans your brush and mop for you, including thoroughly washing your mop head with hot water and drying it with warm air.

Other Roborock launches announced at CES include new Qrevo vacuums and its first-ever robot lawn lower – it looks like Roborock is kicking off 2026 with a bang!