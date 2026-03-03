Bissell’s new cordless vacuum and mop targets pet hair with boost mode and tangle-free tech
The CrossWave HydroScrub joins the wider CrossWave lineup
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
QUICK SUMMARY
Bissell has unveiled its new cordless vacuum and mop, and it's designed with pet owners in mind. The CrossWave HydroScrub joins the wider CrossWave lineup.
It has an RRP of $369.99 and is currently exclusive to the US, but UK shoppers can access other models within the range.
Bissell has unveiled a new cordless vacuum and mop designed specifically with pet owners in mind. The CrossWave HydroScrub joins the wider CrossWave lineup, bringing with it the brand’s HydroScrub technology, which is claimed to tackle stuck-on messes up to four times faster than previous models.
The CrossWave HydroScrub features tangle-Free technology to help reduce hair wrapping around the brush roll – something that can quickly become frustrating with even the best cordless vacuum cleaners. It also includes Furfinder Headlights, designed to illuminate hidden dust and debris so nothing is missed.
The CrossWave HydroScrub has an RRP of $369.99 and is currently exclusive to the US. UK shoppers can’t get this specific model just yet, but there are other options in the range available, including the CrossWave OmniForce Edge.
"At Bissell, we're always looking for ways to make cleaning feel less like a chore and more like a quick win for busy, pet‑loving households," said Todd Manegold, Vice President & General Manager of Wash at Bissell.
"With CrossWave HydroScrub, we combined powerful scrubbing, ZeroGap Edge cleaning, and multi‑step performance into one effortless pass. It's the most intuitive CrossWave we've ever designed – and a big step forward in helping families keep their homes cleaner with less time and effort."