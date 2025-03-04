Say goodbye to muddy paw prints – Bissell's new wet-dry vacuum is a game-changer for pet owners

With spring edging closer and closer, you’d think the days of muddy paw prints would be winding down – but nope, not in my house. In fact, they’re somehow getting even worse. Now that the ground isn’t frozen solid, every walk feels like an open invitation for my dog to track half the outdoors back inside.

If you’re in the same boat, a good wet-dry vacuum is a total game-changer for pet owners. I recently tested out and loved the Eufy Omni S1, but there’s something about a cordless wet-dry vac that makes dealing with messes so much quicker and easier.

That’s exactly why I have to shout about the Bissell CrossWave OmniForce Edge – the only wet-dry vacuum with dedicated dry cleaning ZeroGap technology, meaning it cleans right up to your skirting boards without missing a spot. Sounds like a dream, right?

The CrossWave OmniForce Edge isn’t just about good looks either. Its Power Mop mode vacuums and mops simultaneously, delivering 75% more suction power to tackle wet and dry messes head-on. Because let’s be real, homes with pets are never mess-free for long.

You can easily switch between Power Mop mode for those double-duty cleans or Power Vac mode if you just need a quick dry vacuum session. It’s also super versatile – handling sealed hard floors (think laminate, tile, wood) and even refreshing area rugs. If your rugs need a bit of extra love, there’s a Turbo mode for deeper cleaning.

It’s got up to 30 minutes of runtime, which isn’t the longest compared to some of the best cordless vacuums. However, given this one’s also a mop, we’ll cut it some slack.

Pet parents will especially appreciate the tangle-free technology with Clog Detection to stop hair from wrapping around the brush roll, and a FreshStart antimicrobial filter that helps prevent odours and keeps everything smelling fresher for longer.

The Bissell CrossWave OmniForce Edge is available now from Bissell’s online store with an RRP of £379.99 – and if you’ve got pets, it’s definitely worth a look.