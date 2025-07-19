Gtech unveils limited-edition pink AirRam 3 in support of cancer charities

QUICK SUMMARY Gtech has launched a limited-edition pink AirRam 3 in support of MD Jothie Walford’s breast cancer journey. All profits from the £399.99 vac will go to MacMillan and Worcestershire Breast Unit Haven.

Gtech – known for making some of the best cordless vacuums around – has just launched a special limited-edition pink AirRam 3 to raise money for cancer charities. The heartfelt campaign was inspired by Gtech’s Managing Director, Jothie Walford, who was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in February this year.

The pink AirRam 3 goes on sale on 21st July for £399.99, with 100% of the profits going towards a £100,000 fundraising goal. Proceeds will be split between Worcestershire Breast Unit Haven and MacMillan Cancer Support – two charities that are close to Jothie’s heart.

(Image credit: Gtech)

Jothie, 50 and a mum of two, shared: “When I got the diagnosis, I couldn’t believe it – I was in total shock. With no family history, I never thought it would happen to me. My first thought was of my children – I didn’t want them to grow up without a mum. That day was the worst of my life. Since then, I’ve learned that 150 people are diagnosed with breast cancer every day, and the numbers are rising. That’s why I wanted to do something – to raise awareness and funds for two charities that make such a difference.”

(Image credit: Gtech)

The AirRam 3, first launched last July, has quickly become one of Gtech’s most popular models. It’s powerful, cordless, and incredibly easy to use, and with the new pink edition supporting such an important cause, we reckon it’ll be even more in demand.