Dreame challenges Dyson and Hoover with its new wet-dry vacuum cleaner

Dreame has just challenged Dyson and Hoover with its very own wet-dry vacuum cleaner . The Dreame H15 Pro CarpetFlex – which the brand claims is its first-ever wet-dry vacuum – has dual brushes that are designed for both hardwood floors and carpet.

The traditional mop and bucket has been thrown out in favour of powerful wet-dry vacuum-mop hybrids, as let’s face it, it wasn’t the most hygienic way to clean. Before, mopping involved spreading clean water around mucky floors before diving back into the clean bucket and repeating the process, making your floor appear clean while it hid underlying dirt and bacteria.

Dyson was one of the first brands to recognise this issue, and it launched the Dyson WashG1 in 2024, a cordless wet vacuum cleaner that separated clean and dirty water tanks for a more hygienic and powerful clean. More recently, Hoover joined the party with the Hoover HW3 Turbo Clean , its all-in-one cordless floor washer, vacuum and dryer.

Now, Dreame has followed in their footsteps with the upcoming H15 Pro CarpetFlex . Dreame’s first dual-brush wet-dry vacuum, the Dreame H15 Pro CarpetFlex works across various surfaces to clean up dirt and spills which you can easily switch between with Dreame’s quick brush swap.

With its powerful 23,000Pa suction, the Dreame H15 Pro CarpetFlex easily tackles dirt, dust and debris, while it works to reduce any bacteria and particles getting into the air, thanks to its MistLock Dust Control system. Similar to Shark, the Dreame H15 Pro CarpetFlex comes with a TangleCut 2.0 scraper which keeps hair from getting stuck in the brush roll.

Once you switch from the carpet clean to the mop head, the Dreame H15 Pro CarpetFlex uses a fresh water cleaning system and roller to clean up wet and dry messes, while also removing dirt and tough stains. The roller is soaked in 100° water and dried so your floor and brush doesn’t get too wet.

The Dreame H15 Pro CarpetFlex is available for pre-sale in early September. As of writing, it only seems to be for the US but the UK store does have its predecessor, the Dreame H15 Pro for sale, so it could arrive later in the year.